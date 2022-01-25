Every pre-order bonus for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If you are a Pokemon fan excited for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, then you need to red this list.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is primed to change the view of the Pokémon video game series as it heads in a new and bold direction by featuring an open-world adventure. Legends: Arceus, a game set in the Hisui Region, which will eventually become the Sinnoh region, delves on the origins of Pokémon as a whole as the player explores the region that started it all.

With the new Hisuian based game set to hit retail stores and the public on Jan. 28 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, the excitement continues to grow as we get closer to the release date. So if you are a Pokémon fan and planning on buying Pokémon Legends: Arceus, why not capitalize on the pre-order bonuses that will allow you to play the game immediately, and have a few little extra bonuses to add to your collection?

Image via The Pokémon Company

Here is what you need to know about pre-ordering Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the various bonuses you can receive if you pre-order from certain places.

Every pre-order to receive a Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and Baneful Fox Mask

Image via The Pokémon Company

No matter where you order your copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you will receive this gorgeous Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set. The in-game costume will allow your character to explore the Hisuian region dressed up as everyone’s favorite Hisuian kind boy. Furthermore, all pre-orders will be gifted the Baneful Fox Mask, a beautiful fox mask with hints of white and red that the player will be able to wear throughout their journey.

How to get them once you get the pre-order

Image via The Pokémon Company

You will not receive these pre-order bonuses immediately and will need to play roughly two hours to unlock the Mystery Gift Feature, where you will be able to unlock these two cosmetic goods for free.

Once you have the Mystery Gift feature unlocked, go to the Mystery Gift menu, click the “Get via Internet” option and then download both the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set and the Baneful Fox Mask.

While you will need an Internet connection to get it, players will not need a Nintendo Switch Online Membership to receive their Pre-order bonuses.

30 Heavy Balls for digital eShop purchases

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you happen to still be contemplating your purchase of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, fear not as this bonus will be available until May 9. And you can make this happen as long as you purchase the game directly from the eShop, to where you will receive a code from Nintendo that will redeem those 30 Heavy Balls for you.

While those Poke Balls cannot be thrown as far, they will be helpful early on, as they feature a higher catch rate than regular Poke Balls. Just remember, this code can only be used once per pre-order.

Pokémon Center offers different bonuses globally

US Store offers Arceus Plushies

Image via The Pokémon Company

People who prefer to pre-order their game in-person can utilize the Pokémon Center’s pre-order bonus that varies depending on which store you go to. If you go to the Pokémon Center in the US, you will be able to grab an Arceus Sitting Cuties Plush if you pre-order the game from the Nintendo Store.

Make sure to get to the Pokémon Center right away as this will be a first-come, first-serve item. It will be a limited-time bonus that will expire once all stock is gone from the Arceus plush. So if you are someone who is an avid Pokémon plushie collector, it might be best to reserve your spot in the line, especially if you are closest to the New York City location.

UK Store to offer Arceus figures and steelbook

Image via The Pokémon Company

Meanwhile, if you live in the UK, the Nintendo store will offer an Arceus figurine and steelbook that will make a great addition to any desk needing extra Pokémon memorabilia.

Similar to the US store, however, this will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis and will expire once all supplies are out.

Gamestop purchases to receive art cards

Image via The Pokémon Company and Gamestop

One of the newest to explain their Pokémon Legends: Arceus pre-order bonuses, Gamestop will be giving out three art cards for pre-orders from their store. These three art cards will feature artwork of the game’s region, some Pokémon, alongside a few human characters.

Amazon will include a Garchomp Kimono Set

Image via The Pokémon Company and Amazon

If you are not entirely fond of the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set, then possibly consider the pre-order bonus that Amazon has in store for you. If you purchase your copy from Amazon, you will be given a code that will grant you access to the Garchomp Kimono Set, based on the popular pseudo-legendary dragon-type Pokémon.

Once you have the code, the same process will follow suit of the universal global bonus with Hisuian Growlithe and the Fox Bane Mask.

Amazon UK to offer different bonuses

Image via The Pokémon Company and Amazon UK

If you are from the UK, Amazon will be offering you a different set of bonuses. These UK exclusives include physical rewards similar to what you will receive from the UK Pokémon Center.

These include the steelbook for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, with a Ball Cartridge replica of the Hisuian pokéballs as the different feature. These collectibles would be a nice addition for any UK Pokémon fans if they can get their hands on them by pre-ordering through Amazon.

Play Asia appeals to Pokémon OCG collectors

Image via Play Asia

Pre-orders from Play Asia will grant you access to an exclusive collectible Arceus card if you are into the Pokémon OCG. The card depicting Arceus in the sky of the Hisuian region is an exclusive that is a must-have for any card collector.

Though, if you are from North America or a non-Japanese country, just remember that your copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be in Japanese as a result. If you are fine with the language barriers for the game, then this is the option for you.

Entire Southeast Asia region gets an Arceus fan on pre-orders

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you happen to live in the Southeast Asian region, then you are in luck, as all purchased pre-order copies will come with this unique Pokémon Legends-inspired Arceus fan. The fan is a beautiful depiction of Arceus in the right side corner and can be used as a nice wall decoration or a fan to use on those hot days.

Unfortunately, this offer is solely exclusive to the Southeast Asian region, so if you are from North America, you will have no way of getting this item, unless you happen to have a relative there.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be released on Jan. 28, and in order to receive these pre-order items, you will need to order our copy of the game before Jan. 27. So if any pre-order item has particularly caught your eye, then make sure to prioritize this pre-order before your desired item expires.