30 Heavy Balls available by purchasing Pokemon Legends: Arceus from the Nintendo eShop before May 9, 2022

These will come in handy when capturing Pokémon who are prone to fleeing.

Today’s Pokémon Presents video showcased a ton of new clips for the upcoming 2022 Pokémon title Legends: Arceus. It also informed fans of what they can expect to receive for purchasing the game early.

Available for pre-order now in the Nintendo eShop, players who buy Pokémon Legends: Arceus before May 9, 2022, will score 30 Heavy Balls for use in-game.

Since capturing Pokémon will work in its own unique way within Pokémon Legends: Arceus, stealth is going to be essential to sneaking up on some species. And with the help of a Heavy Ball, capturing them is far more likely.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Heavy Balls are a special kind of Poké Ball that makes it easier to catch Pokémon when they’re off guard. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, some species will want to steer clear of players and will take off when noticed.

This bonus is available to all players who pre-order the game via the Nintendo eShop regardless of whether they have a current Nintendo online membership. Pokémon fans in Japan can also score a rare Pokémon OCG promo card for the game by pre-ordering it. This promotion hasn’t been announced for any other regions yet, though.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on Jan. 28 around the globe and will usher in a new era of Pokémon games with its unique style and a mix of familiar Pokémon with new additions to the franchise.

Players will need to take advantage of this early purchase bonus before May 9, 2022, and activate it from within the Mystery Gift function of the game before May 16.