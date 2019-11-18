Does Pokémon Sword and Shield have a postgame?

Pokémon games have a mixed record when it comes to providing players with content after the main story is complete, which can vary from extra story content to areas like the Battle Frontier.

Sword and Shield do a little of both, giving players the option to head to a revamped version of the Battle Tower while also providing a quirky little side quest that expands on some of the characters and story.

After you save the Galar Region alongside Hop and defeat Leon, you can immediately head back into the Slumbering Weald. Both you and your rival will replace the Rusted Sword and Rusted Shield you used to battle alongside Zacian and Zamazenta against Eternatus.

Two odd-looking men will appear to take the relics and battle you while talking about the true legacy of the Galarian royal family. From there, you’ll have to travel across the region again to deal with some new issues that the Gym Leaders are having at their stadiums.

Once you’re done with that mission, you’ll finally get to capture the title legendary for your respective games and you’ll face off against Hop one last time to truly end the story.

Following that, you’ll be pushed to head off to the Battle Tower, where you can compete in standard postgame content by battling through a gauntlet of trainers that will then reward you with BP. That BP can be traded in for useful items that are used to prepare your Pokémon for competitive play.

Almost every Pokémon in the Wild Area will also be leveled up to 60, which will allow you to have a much easier time training up anything you want to use in the Battle Tower or Max Battle Raids.