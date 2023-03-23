Ditto has a new surprising feature in Pokémon Go, but not everyone is impressed

In December 2022, Niantic introduced a new feature in Pokémon Go allowing some Pokémon to be caught in different sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. It was expanded a month later to include all Pokémon.

Ditto was the only exception due to its unique encounter mechanic, in which it appears as whatever Pokémon it’s disguised as and will only revert back once caught. It seems like that has changed, however, with players reporting the size of the Pokémon it’s disguised as now appears to carry over in its original form, allowing it to be XXS or XXL.

One player shared their experience of catching an XXL Litleo, which then transformed into an XXL Ditto. The change appears to have been in motion since yesterday, according to others.

But while the news is exciting to some, others had a more tepid reaction—mostly because they feel the size variation feature is a waste of time and they wish they had the option to turn it off.

One player summarized the reason why: “It’s actually a net negative rather than a nothing change because now the game warns me when I’m about to transfer big or small Pokémon, wasting a little time,” they said.

Of course, there are plenty of players who appreciate the feature—mostly because of how noticeable the size variations can be in the menus. But there are just as many, if not more, who feel the size variants are pointless because you can’t see them in gyms or as buddies.

Either way, it’s good to know the feature now applies to Ditto. The adorable blob now comes in all shapes and sizes, meaning the feature is complete.