How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go

Looking for those pesky posing Pokémon, but don't know where to start? We've got you covered.

Pokémon Go is an immensely popular mobile game that encourages many to get out, explore, and be active around the world around them. As Niantic and Nintendo continue to update the game, players are tasked with completing new research challenges and catching more unique Pokémon added from different regions.

With so many looking to complete their Pokédex, it can be troublesome to find specific critters as some have unique requirements that must be met to encounter them. One of these Pokémon in particular is Ditto, the transforming Pokémon. Here, we’ll go over what players have to do to catch a Ditto in the wild.

How to catch Ditto

Ditto is the transforming Pokémon that poses as other Pokémon. Players often run into a Ditto after catching a specific Pokémon. Once captured, Ditto will revert back into its globby self and register in the player’s Pokédex.

Each month, Niantic chooses the specific Pokémon that Ditto will masquerade as. Currently, players searching for this cute little transformer can start by searching for these specific Pokémon:

Ghastly

Ekans

Finneon

Swirlix

Dwebble

Natu

Surskit

Lillipup

These are the current disguises for Ditto during the month of June and will change once July comes around.

Tips for hunting Dittos

Use the PokéRadar a lot more

The PokéRadar is a helpful tool that indicates what Pokémon can be found nearby. Combining the radar with the knowledge of what disguises Ditto will have for the current month will set players up nicely to find more Ditto. If none of the aforementioned Pokémon are in close proximity, it would be worth moving to another location to refresh the radar.

Use incense and lures

A good way to increase the number of Pokémon nearby is by using lures and incense. These will attract more Pokémon to one’s location and could lead to some Ditto hunting success.

Many Pokémon Go players often note that incense is not as useful as it should be with a more recent update, however. Additionally, the Pokémon that are attracted by the lure are completely random, so players may have to get lucky to hit one of the Pokémon on the Ditto disguise list.

Shiny Dittos

Those looking for the shiny versions of Ditto can only find one if the main disguise Pokémon is a non-shiny version. If the disguise Pokémon is shiny, then congratulations! That’s a real shiny Pokémon and not a disguised Ditto. Shiny Dittos appear in a small chance after catching the non-shiny disguise Pokémon.

At the end of the day, all players really need is a little good fortune. So best of luck hunting down all of those pesky posing Pokémon!