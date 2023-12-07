Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids start Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk hype

The Pokémon Company just confirmed a Legendary Tera Raid event during The Indigo Disk’s Dec. 7 trailer—and it’s a treat for Gen IV fans and Sinnoh enthusiasts.

From Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6pm CT until Thursday, Dec. 21 at 5:59pm CT, Dialga and Palkia five-star Tera Raids will be popping up throughout the Paldea region. Scarlet players will find Dialga Tera Raids in their game, while Violet players will find Palkia, but you can team up with fellow players online to obtain both Gen IV Legendaries. This is the first time either Dialga or Palkia can be encountered and caught directly in the Gen IX games, so you’ll want to take advantage of this opportunity to fill out your collection of Legendary ‘mons.

Gen IV is getting some love. Image via The Pokémon Company

Both Dialga and Palkia will have the Dragon Tera Type, and the raids shouldn’t be too difficult since they’re only five stars compared to the tough seven-star battles. Still, you’ll want to make sure you have some strong Pokémon that can hit them for super-effective damage with either Dragon, Ice, or Fairy-type moves. Dialga might be a bit trickier of the two since its natural Steel-typing has the advantage over Ice and Fairy. Luckily for Violet players, Palkia should be much more straightforward. At a quick glance, a good Fairy-type ‘mon like Azumarill sounds like the perfect counter for both of the Gen IV Legendaries with the easy Belly Drum and Play Rough strategy. That should be able to take care of both dragons quickly.

Dialga and Palkia aren’t the only Legendaries being added to the Gen IX games, either. The Dec. 7 DLC trailer confirmed other Legendaries such as the popular Rayquaza, Groudon, and Kyogre can be encountered in The Indigo Disk. While many of these Legendaries were already transferable through Pokémon HOME, the DLC will give players a chance to catch the Legendaries directly in Scarlet and Violet even if they don’t own other games like Legends: Arceus or Sword and Shield.

On top of Legendaries, Gen IV is getting even more love with a special Mystery Gift of the Mythical Pokémon, Darkrai. Between the Darkrai Mystery Gift and Legendary Tera Raid event, The Pokémon Company is really setting the stage for all the other rare ‘mons that are returning with The Indigo Disk’s release.

The Indigo Disk DLC is set to drop in just a week on Dec. 14.