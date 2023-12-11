Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids may hint at more Legendary Pokémon events in Scarlet and Violet

Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids have taken over Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and players are wondering if this means more Legendary raid events are on the horizon.

The two main Gen IV Legendaries, Dialga and Palkia, are currently being featured in five-star Tera Raids across the Paldea region from Dec. 7 to 21. While these raid battles can be somewhat challenging, they’re not nearly as difficult as seven-star raids like the Mewtwo Tera Raids back in September. This is leading players to believe the Dialga and Palkia event is just a warm-up for a tougher Legendary Tera Raid battle in the near future. In fact, some players are comparing this event to the Mewtwo one in a Dec. 10 Reddit post.

Are more Legendary Tera Raids on the way? Image via The Pokémon Company

Back during the Mewtwo Tera Raid event, players were all gifted a free Mew via Mystery Gift to bring to the tough raid battle. That Mew then gained the rare Mightiest Mark if it successfully defeated the raid boss Mewtwo.

Seeing how the Dialga and Palkia from the current raid event do not possess the Mightiest Mark (like seven-star raid bosses do), players think the two Sinnoh Legendaries might be able to earn that special mark by defeating a fellow Legendary like Giratina or even the Mythical Arceus. Both Giratina and Arceus are from Gen IV like Dialga and Palkia, so this theory does sound very possible.

The Mythical Darkrai is also being distributed for free via Mystery Gift alongside the Dialga and Palkia Tera Raids, just like Mew had been during the Mewtwo event. With all these Gen IV Legendaries and Mythicals getting some love all of a sudden, it’s natural to think more Sinnoh ‘mons could be on the way, hence the theory about Giratina and Arceus Tera Raids.

Speaking of Legendary Pokémon, The Indigo Disk DLC is set to add more Legendary encounters to the Gen IX games. The Dec. 7 trailer highlighted the return of Rayquaza, Entei, and other Legendaries from previous generations, but Gen IV wasn’t represented here at all. While this does not yet confirm the Gen IV Legendaries will be excluded from the DLC content, it may suggest the legends of Sinnoh will only be catchable through events rather than static encounters.

And if that proves to be the case, it’s even more important to catch your Dialga and Palkia while you still can before the Tera Raid event ends on Dec. 21.