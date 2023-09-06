Pokémon players aren’t entirely sold on the Mewtwo Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet

The ongoing Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raids are proving to be the most difficult ones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s history—and players are divided on whether that’s a good or bad thing going forward.

Up until this point, Scarlet and Violet players knew what to expect with seven-star Tera Raid events such as Unrivaled Charizard and Unrivaled Greninja, which were challenging but very doable. As long as you found a strong ‘mon to counter, trained it properly, and had a solid game plan, you would likely be able to beat any of the previous seven-star raids—in a team or even on your own. Some players were even creative enough to beat the raids with baby Pokémon or Magikarp.

These Mewtwo Tera Raids, however, are on a whole different level. The most consistent strategy involves using four Mew since the pink Mythical Pokémon receives some huge stat boosts at the start of this raid. The whole team needs to be on the same page and coordinate their attacks if they want to win.

For those who love a challenge and enjoy working in teams, this Tera Raid event is great. But for players who prefer to solo Tera Raids, this one is an absolute nightmare.

The community was at odds over the event’s difficulty, among other issues with the raid’s format, in a Sept. 5 Reddit thread. Some players noted they were looking forward to more Tera Raids like Unrivaled Mewtwo, while others pointed out several issues they’ve encountered during this event.

On one hand, some liked the whole concept of the event, from receiving a free Mew to joining forces with other trainers in order to take down a powerful raid boss. It was a refreshing take on seven-star raids that haven’t been as exciting as they were when Scarlet and Violet were first released. It’s also a great way to keep distributing rarer Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in the future. A lot of players are hoping for a similar Deoxys and Rayquaza Tera Raid event since the two Gen III Legendaries share some history together like Mew and Mewtwo.

On the other hand, the difficulty of the Mewtwo Tera Raids is locking a lot of players out of beating and catching the Psychic Legendary. Since the most reliable strategy involves four Mew, players are basically forced to do group raids instead of soloing them.

There are a few problems with this. Not all players have access to online group raids which require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership, and even if they do have the membership, there’s a huge lack of communication when teaming up with random players. So if you don’t have a way to play with people you trust, this raid can prove very frustrating. And even though players have found a way to solo the Mewtwo raid, that method relies on a lot of luck.

While players aren’t necessarily asking for future Tera Raids to be as easy as the ones prior to Mewtwo, it’d be ideal if players could still find a way to solo the raids consistently without relying on luck. That way, everyone has a chance to obtain their favorite Legendaries without rage quitting in the process.

