Pokémon player does the impossible and solos Mewtwo Tera Raid in Scarlet and Violet

The new Mewtwo Tera Raid event features the most challenging raid battle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet yet, encouraging players to join forces and take the Legendary Pokémon as a team. But against all odds, one player proved you can actually solo the Mewtwo Tera Raid and shared their strategy for anyone struggling to beat it on their own.

Since the Legendary Tera Raid event began on Aug. 31, players have come to the conclusion that the easiest way to beat Mewtwo is to work with friends and use Tera Bug Mew as the counter. With all of the setup involved—Light Screen, Defense Cheers, terrain, Swords Dance, etc.—it seems like it would be impossible to solo. After all, Mewtwo hits pretty hard, and it takes a while before you actually put a dent in its huge health bar.

Still, one player has shared how they were able to solo the Mewtwo Tera Raid with just one Mew and three NPCs.

This strategy unfortunately involves a lot of luck, so it could take a lot of tries before you do finally beat it. And you’ll need luck right at the beginning of the raid—one of the NPCs needs to have a Pokémon that can paralyze Mewtwo to slow it down and prevent it from attacking as often.

The problem here is that the NPCs are always random, so it’s not guaranteed there will be a Bellibolt, Umbreon, or Dudunsparce to paralyze Mewtwo. And even if there is, you have no control over what moves the NPCs use. Even worse, Mewtwo could keep breaking through paralysis if you’re really unlucky.

In addition to paralysis, you’ll need to rely on Mewtwo missing its attacks. To achieve this, the video shows Mew using Mud-Slap to lower Mewtwo’s accuracy. Again, this will not guarantee that Mewtwo will miss when you need it to, but it’ll definitely increase your odds. You can also have your Mew hold onto the Bright Powder to further increase those odds.

Aside from luck, you have to be smart and deliberate about when to use certain moves. Mewtwo is constantly increasing its stats or clearing your stat boosts, so it’s important to use Amnesia to survive incoming hits and to use Bulk Up when it’s safe to do so.

Once you’re all set up, you can Terastallize to Tera Bug and use Leech Life to deal damage and recover HP at the same time. The hard part is keeping up with all of the stat changes while making sure your health doesn’t get too low.

So while it’s not necessarily recommended to solo these Mewtwo Tera Raids, it’s possible to succeed with a lot of luck and diligence on your end. If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to join online Tera Raids, this is your chance to take down the hardest raid battle all on your own and finally catch Mewtwo.

