Can you trade Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught are making their way into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet through a special Tera Raid event. For a limited time, Chesnaught will be the featured raid boss of seven-star black crystal Tera Raids. Players who beat the raid will have the opportunity to catch the Kalos Grass Starter and add it to their collection.

Seeing how these Starters are rarer than the average Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, some players might be wondering if it’s possible to trade them.

Are Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught tradable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Like every other Pokémon in the game, Chespin and its evolutions can be traded in Scarlet and Violet.

However, you might not want to trade away the Unrivaled Chesnaught from the seven-star Tera Raids. That specific Chesnaught has the rare Mightiest Mark, and there’s a limit to how many you can catch per game. That makes it a pretty valuable ‘mon collectors might want to hold onto.

Aside from the Unrivaled Chesnaught, there shouldn’t be any issue with trading other Chespin, Quilladin, or Chesnaught in the game.

Since the Unrivaled Chesnaught can be easily bred with a Ditto, you can hatch as any Chespin as you want and trade them to other Scarlet and Violet players. And if you don’t own a Chesnaught of your own, perhaps someone will be willing to trade one with you.