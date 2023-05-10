What type is Chesnaught in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Like the Starter Pokémon who’ve come before it, Chesnaught will be making its Scarlet and Violet debut in the latest Unrivaled Tera Raid event. These seven-star Tera Raids will be challenging, especially if you come unprepared. In order to prepare for the Unrivaled Chesnaught raids, you’ll want to know which Tera Type it has.

Which Tera Type does Chesnaught have in the Unrivaled Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event?

While Chesnaught is usually a Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon, this specific one will have the Rock Tera Type. This means it will be weak to Fighting, Steel, Grass, Ground, and Water attacks. Be careful, though. If you’re thinking about bringing a Water or Ground-type counter, Chesnaught should have a Grass attack to hit your Pokémon for super-effective damage. Likewise, Steel-type Pokémon will be weak to Chesnaught’s Fighting moves.

Related: How to unlock 7-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best way to deal with Unrivaled Chesnaught’s type combination might be to use the Fighting/Ghost-type Annihilape or the Steel/Ghost-type Gholdengo. As Ghost types, both Annihilape and Gholdengo will be completely immune to any Fighting attacks Chesnaught wants to throw at them. Annihilape has proven to be a strong pick for difficult Tera Raids and can hit Chesnaught with a super-effective Drain Punch. Meanwhile, Gholdengo has Make It Rain or Flash Cannon to hit Chesnaught on the special side.

Related: Can Tera Raid Pokémon be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

With five defensive weaknesses for Rock types, there will likely be many other Pokémon who can counter this Unrivaled Chesnaught. This will depend a lot on Chesnaught’s moveset, which won’t be revealed until the event begins.

Until then, you might want to start with Annihilape or Gholdengo.