Players are destroying Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raids by spamming this Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

With every raid event that goes live in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the first thing players want to do is find a way to break the boss as quickly as possible. This typically happens within the first day, and the Unrivaled Typhlosion seven-star Tera Raid event is no different.

With the combined thinking of content creators, Pokémon savants, and casual fans working together, players narrowed down their strategy to either spamming powerful attacks or supporting in a way that limits Typhlosion.

The most popular strategy by far currently looks to be one that YouTuber HoodlumCallum and his crew of Tera Raid aficionados came up with, using an Annihilape that only needs two moves to win the whole thing. And it is easy to train, too, for anyone who doesn’t have a lot of experience in team building at a post-game level.

Annihilape only needs Screech and its signature move, Rage Fist, to make this build work, since using Screech will lower Typhlosion’s Defense by two stages for all of your teammates before you start pummeling the Ghost Tera Type with a super effective move.

Rage Fist is a 50 base power Ghost-type attack that gains an additional 50 base power each time Annihilape gets hit by an attack—capping out at 350 base power. With a devastating Attack stat already included without training and the fact those power boosts don’t reset when Annihilape is knocked out, you can go all out and expect to deal enough damage to win in most instances.

This is such a good approach, that sometimes you don’t even properly prepare a build.

Fun fact this still works solo if:



– You forget to change its Tera type to Ghost

– You forget to give it an ability patch

– You forget to give it a Shell Bell

– You forget to give it a mint



😬



https://t.co/fR7zSUo3Ao — WGoNerd likes Pokemon (@WGoNerd) April 14, 2023

Best Annihilape build for the Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Annihilape @ Shell Bell

Ability: Defiant

Tera Type: Ghost

EVs: 172 HP / 252 Atk / 84 Spe

Adamant Nature

– Rage Fist

– Screech/Leer



Screech/Leer turn 1 then spam rage fist until death

Tera Type: Ghost

Ability: Defiant

Attack is raised by two stages when the Pokémon has its stats lowered. Doesn’t work on self inflicted stat drops or drops from allies.

Nature: Adamant (+ Attack, – Special Attack)

Held Item: Shell Bell

When this item is held, the holder recovers 1/8th of the damage it inflicts on its opponents.

EV spread

172 HP

252 Special Attack

84 Speed

Moves

Rage Fist

Screech/Leer

Focus Energy/Bulk Up You don’t really need these, but the option is there.



How to get the best Annihilape Tera Raid build in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Callum and his partners in Tera Raid crime tend to make it very simple to get the best build of whatever Pokémon they use to break each raid boss. In this case, Rage Fist and Screech are both level-up moves you will get naturally, and the EV spread can be obtained using the following items.

17 HP UP

2 Health Feathers

26 Protien

17 HP UP
2 Health Feathers
26 Protien
9 Carbos