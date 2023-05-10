Can Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

After initially being left out of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Chespin and its evolutions are finally being added into the games via seven-star Tera Raids. Players who challenge and defeat the Unrivaled Chesnaught Tera Raid during the event will earn the first opportunity to catch the Gen VI Grass Starter.

New Pokémon being added into the game also means new potential targets for Shiny hunting. The Shiny variants for Chespin and Quilladin replace their usual green with a deep reddish-brown color. Meanwhile, Shiny Chesnaught has a nice balance of that reddish-brown and a green that isn’t as bright as the original. All three Pokémon in the evolutionary line have pretty cool Shinies, but is it even possible to find those rarer variants in Scarlet and Violet?

Is it possible to get a Shiny Chespin, Quilladin, or Chesnaught in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The Unrivaled Chesnaught from the seven-star Tera Raid will be Shiny-locked, meaning there’s no chance to catch its Shiny variant. However, you can still end up with a Shiny one in Scarlet and Violet using different methods.

Breeding, for example, will give you the same Shiny odds as any other Pokémon. It might take some time and luck to hatch a Shiny Chespin, but at least you know it’s possible.

If you aren’t having any luck with breeding, you can always look for someone who is willing to trade you their Shiny Chespin, Quilladin, or Chesnaught. If you’re struggling with that too, your last option is to transfer a Shiny one over from Pokémon Home if you happen to have one stored in your boxes. Pokémon Home unfortunately isn’t compatible with the Gen IX games yet, so you’ll have to wait a little longer for this specific method.