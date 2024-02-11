Can you evolve Rowlet and Dartrix into Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go?

Hisuian Decidueye is now available in Pokémon Go, however, it is accompanied by one of Niantic’s usual roadblocks. If you want to get your Hisuian starter, you must work around those limitations, including one that will impact your ability to evolve a Rowlet.

Originally debuting in a special Raid Day on Feb. 11 as part of the Superb Owl celebration, Hisuian Decidueye is the last of the three alternative evolution Starters from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to join Pokémon Go. As a result, it follows the same path as Hisuian Samurott and Hisuian Typhlosion which might frustrate players.

How to get Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go: Catch and Evolution guide

Hisuian Decidueye packs a punch. Image via The Pokemon Company

Much like with the other Hisuian Starters, Hisuian Decidueye is not normally obtainable in Pokémon Go. As of the Pokémon’s debut on Feb. 11, Hisuian Decidueye was only obtainable through special Raid Day raids.

If you missed out on the event, you also missed out on the Hisuian Pokémon and catching a Shiny too—at least until another set of special raids roll back around. If you did manage to get one, however, you can optimize your Hisuian Decidueye’s moveset for the Go Battle League.

This means you can’t catch a Rowlet and fully evolve it into a Hisuian Decidueye at this time, though that could change in future updates. This is a common tactic from Niantic when it comes to special Pokémon that, based on lore, can’t be obtained outside of specific methods, such as Ursaluna being an evolution tied to the Blood Moon.