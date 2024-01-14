When it comes to picking out a good Pokémon in Pokémon Go, making sure they have the best attacks is critical. That’s why if you’re planning to use a Hisuian Typhlosion, there are particular moves you want to teach if you plan to use it in battle.

You won’t be able to use Hisuian Typhlosion for every situation, but it can become an invaluable member of your Pokémon Go team. You will need to be thoughtful about where you place it and how you use it to get the most out of this Pokémon. Knowing the best attacks to teach is a great way to make your life much easier. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Typhlosion’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Image via The Pokemon Company and Niantic

The best moveset to teach Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon Go is Hex as the fast move, and then Fire Punch and Shadow Ball as the charged attacks. You don’t have too many attack options when attempting to catch this Pokémon, which significantly limits how to use Hisuian Typhlosion in battle.

Hisuian Typhlosion only has two fast move options: Hex and Ember. Between the two, Hex beats out Ember because it provides you with four energy per turn and does two damage per turn. The downside to Hex is the damage it can output, but Ember doesn’t do much better. Ember will do 3.5 damage per turn, generating only three energy every turn. Despite being slightly faster and stronger, Hex is a superior option, especially so you can focus on Hisuian Typhlosion unleashing its charged attacks during a Pokémon Go battle. Hex is a decent Ghost-type move in Pokémon Go, but not the best.

When picking out Hisuian Typhlosion’s charged attacks, I feel that Fire Punch and Shadow Ball are the best options. Your other options include Overheat and Wild Charge, but these won’t meld as well with Hisuain Typhlosion. Overheat is a powerful attack, and it also debuffs the user by lowering its attack every time you use it. Wild Charged has the same problem where it lowers the user’s defense. These attacks would only degrade Hisuian Typhlosion faster in a battle, and it doesn’t have to charge up these attacks, although Wild Charge doesn’t cost too much.

Still, Fire Punch and Shadow Ball can do enough damage to make up for these choices. You can use them more often with your Hisuian Typhlosion without any negative effects, and these attacks receive a stat boost in Pokémon Go because Hisuain Typhlosion is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon.

Is Hisuian Typhlosion good in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Hisuian Typhlosion falls short when you pit it against the original Typhlosion in Pokémon Go. Although the stats are pretty okay for it, where it fails is with its moveset. Hex is not the best Ghost-type attack to use in Pokémon Go, and there are also stronger Fire-type charged moves it could learn that might improve it. As it stands following Hisuian Typhlosion’s release, it’s subpar, but with a moveset change, it could be more widely used.