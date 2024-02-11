Category:
Best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go

What moves should you teach Hisuian Decidueye?
Zack Palm
Published: Feb 10, 2024 07:04 pm
Hisuian Decidueye holding a fist up in Pokémon Go.
Image via the Pokemon Company and Niantic

A Pokémon’s moveset in Pokémon Go is critically important, and Hisuian Decidueye is no exception. There are a handful of attacks this ‘mon can learn, but only one combination stands out as the best choice.

A Pokémon’s usefulness all comes down to the attacks it uses. Its overall typing does matter, but that may boil down to where you plan to use it and how optimized it is. Some Pokémon are better against other players, while more are suited for fighting in raids or Team Rocket. For those who want to get the most for Hisuina Decidueye, we’re here to help you out.

Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Hisuian Decidueye in Pokémon Go.

Hisuian Decidueye’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

How to beat Hisuian Decidueye in Pokemon Go
You can catch Hisuian Decidueye during the time-limited raids in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company

When it comes to an optimized Hisuian Decidueye, the best moves to teach it in Pokémon Go are the fast move Magical Leaf, and the charged moves Aerial Ace and Aura Sphere. Each attack is unique and has a different typing, making Hisuian Decidueye a well-balanced choice that can handle multiple threats.

These attacks make it a formidable opponent against several Pokémon. The fast move is ideal for Ground, Rock, and Water-Types. When you use Aerial Ace, you can decimate Bug, Fighting, and Grass-types. If you get the second charged move and unlock Aura Sphere, it’s perfect for defeating Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon. Between the moves on offer, you can cover a decent few Pokémon and scenarios. However, a significant drawback to Hisuian Decidueye is the stats and typing.

Because Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting-type, it is weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Psychic-type attacks. You can only counter against Ice-type moves in Pokémon Go using its best moveset, which means the other types are free to stomp your Hisuian Decidueye into the ground without retaliation. Plus, it takes double damage from Flying-type moves, and that’s easy to exploit during a battle.

Is Hisuian Decidueye good in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, because Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass and Fighting-type, and it doesn’t have the best stats, don’t expect to use it against other players. There are too many ways another Pokémon Go player could take advantage of it, causing it to faint in battle. You might be able to create a decent team using it if you’re battling against a particular raid or fighting Team Rocket.

I would personally use Hisuain Decidueye in raids far more often than I would in the Pokémon Go league. It might do well in particular Pokémon Go League Cups, but you’d have to build your team around protecting against any Pokémon that could use Flying-type moves.

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.