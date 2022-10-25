Can you catch Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go is constantly adding new species to the game through events like Go Fest and Adventure Week.

With each event, more trainers get to add their favorite Pokémon from all generations of the series to their Pokédex, including special variations like Shiny versions and regional forms. To promote Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the game even added some Hisuian forms and species.

But what if you don’t know if your favorite Pokémon is available in the game? Specifically, several Pokémon Go players have been wondering if they can get Zorua, the Tricky Fox found in Unova, and its evolution Zoroark.

Is it possible to catch Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go?

Screengrab via Niantic

With the first Pokémon from Unova being added in 2019, it is natural to wonder when your fifth-generation favorites will be available in the game. During Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Axew got some love—and a new Shiny version was launched.

For those wondering if Zorua and Zoroark are available in Pokémon Go, the answer is yes and no. The Tricky Fox Pokémon and its evolution were added as surprise spawns during Shuppet’s Spotlight Hour on Oct. 25, 2022, but only in time zones “including and prior to GMT +13,” according to Niantic. Due to a bug found in that limited availability, the surprise spawns were suspended until the problem is fixed.

The Zorua surprise that occurred in time zones including and prior to GMT+13 will not occur in time zones after while we fix this. Shuppet Spotlight Hour will still occur. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 25, 2022

Though the surprise spawn of Zorua was originally tied to the Shuppet Spotlight Hour, it seems like the ability to catch it will be removed from the game for the time being. This does not affect the Spotlight Hour, which still runs as planned.

Is it possible to catch Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark in Pokémon Go?

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The time has finally come for regular Zorua and Zoroark to become available in Pokémon Go, despite the bug, so players might also be wondering if alternate forms of the beloved species are coming soon. But sadly, the answer so far is no.

The Tricky Fox and its evolution, the Illusion Fox Pokémon, first appeared in the fifth generation Black and White games. More recently, both also got Hisuian forms in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and a Hisuian Zorua was featured as a main character of the 2022 animated series Pokémon: Hisuian Snow, which helped boost its popularity even more.

As for Pokémon Go, Niantic still hasn’t revealed when Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are coming. Considering how recent the release of their original forms is, it seems to be a matter of time.