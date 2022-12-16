Can you catch Charizard the Unrivaled again if you caught it the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

If you missed out on catching Charizard the Unrivaled during the first wave of the limited-time Tera Raid Battle event, you’re in luck. The second wave of the event is now live—meaning you’ll have a chance again.

But if you already caught it, can you catch it again?

It wasn’t possible to catch multiple ones in the first wave, but since this is a new wave, there’s a bit of confusion as to whether the same rule applies. Two Charizards are better than one, after all.

Can you catch Charizard the Unrivaled again?

The answer is no. You cannot catch Charizard the Unrivaled again. The reason is that, although this is a second wave for the event, it’s still the same one. Nintendo and Game Freak confirmed some time ago that trainers will only be able to catch one. That rule still applies.

You’ll still be able to take part in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet raids to earn rewards and help other people catch it, but you won’t be able to catch it yourself.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want another one, you’ll need to breed it with a Ditto and start from the ground up by hatching an Egg that has Charmander, evolving it into Charmeleon, and eventually, Charizard.

It won’t have the same stats and perks as Charizard the Unrivaled, but that might not be a bad thing if you’re looking to breed one with specific traits and abilities and shape it how you want.