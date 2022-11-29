When is the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You don't want to miss out on this one!

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players had a blast battling and catching Eevee in the first Tera Raid Battle Event. And now that it’s done and dusted, they’re already looking forward to the next one.

We already knew it revolves around Charizard, and now more details have come to light: we know it’s called the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event, and it’s a Seven-Star Raid.

But when does it kick off, and how long will it run for?

When does the Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event start and finish?

The Unrivaled Charizard Tera Raid Battle Event will take place in two splits.

The first split begins on Thursday, Dec 1 at 4pm PST and runs until Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3.59pm PST.

The second split begins on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4.00pm PST and runs until Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3.59 pm PST.

Like other Tera Raid Battle Events, it’ll appear as a Blue Star Raid, making it easier for players to identify in the Tera Raid section of the Poké Portal.

Alternatively, you can also find it in the form of black crystals scattered around the Paldea region, and jump into them from there in your Scarlet and Violet adventures.

Images via The Pokémon Company

Charizard doesn’t normally appear in Paldea, so being able to battle and catch one during the event is kind of a big deal.

What’s more, it’ll have a Dragon Tera Type, which is the perfect fit for the powerful Fire and Dragon-type Pokémon. It’ll make it pack a punch in the endgame and competitive battling, if you’re into that. That being said, it won’t be easy to topple.

Five-Star Raids and Six-Star Raids are hard enough as it is, and they only unlock after Scarlet and Violet players reach the endgame. So, you’ll have to dig deep.