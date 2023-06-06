Can Sandygast and Palossand be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

We know they can be Shiny, but what about in Pokémon Go?

Sandyghast and Palossand made their Pokémon Go at the start of the Water Festival: Beach Week event on June 6. Players have been lining up to defeat and catch Sandyghast in Tier One Raids so they can evolve it into the even more imposing Palossand.

As someone who loves the pair of Ghost and Ground-type Pokémon originally introduced in Generation VII, I couldn’t help but wonder whether it was possible to find Shiny versions of them in Pokémon Go to add to our collections. I managed to find them in Pokémon Sun and Moon, so I figured it would be possible.

If you’re also curious to know if you can find the adorable sandcastle-themed duo in their Shiny forms in Pokémon Go, both of which have very cool-looking black sand instead of their usual sandy color, I’ve got the answers.

Can you catch Shiny Sandygast and Palossand in Pokémon Go?

You cannot catch Shiny Sandygast and evolve it into a Shiny Palossand in Pokémon Go. Unlike other Pokémon who received Shiny forms alongside their standard forms during a debut, Niantic decided to keep them under wraps for now, much to the dismay of myself and others. You’ll have to settle for their standard forms for now.

That doesn’t mean it won’t be possible down the road. As we’ve seen with other Pokémon, Shiny forms have sometimes been added years after an initial debut. Take Tapu Fini, for example. It was released in May 2022 but received its Shiny form a year later in May 2023.

Sandygast and Palossand have Shiny forms in other games. Image via The Pokémon Company.

I’m still hopeful Shiny Sandygast and Shiny Palossand could be introduced in another event in a year or two. It’s a shame they weren’t added during the Water Festival: Beach Week, but the event does have plenty of other things on offer, including all sorts of nifty rewards.

