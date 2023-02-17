Relicanth is a Pokémon coming from the abyss that’s sometimes closer to a rock than a fish. Suiting its rather unique appearance, it’s also one of the few creatures that have two types, both Rock and Water.

Belonging to the third generation, Relicanth was added to Pokémon GO at the end of 2017. It’s been out for years, and players have yet to see its Shiny version in the overworld.

Here is whether Relicanth can be Shiny in Pokémon GO.

Can Relicanth be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Relicanth was in Pokémon GO for years without its corresponding shiny version. Players who wanted to farm candies of Relicanth never saw its rare version in the game, and events followed one another without the Pokémon‘s Shiny version being added.

Related: All Shiny Eevee evolutions in Pokémon GO ranked

But the fans’ wait is soon to be over. Alongside the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn, a great number of Pokémon will get increased spawn rates on Feb. 18. It’ll also introduce the Shiny version of Relicanth for the first time in the mobile game.

What does Shiny Relicanth look like?

The Shiny version of Relicanth is highly recognizable. Many of them are only slight tweaks players won’t notice easily, but Relicanth doesn’t belong to this category.

In other Pokémon games, Relicanth’s colors completely switch with its Shiny version, and it’ll likely be no different in Pokémon GO. Its rocky appearance, with brown and grey colors, changes to give it an appearance closer to a fish.

Image via Pokékalos

Its brown shell becomes bright blue and its grey color is clearer, closer to a beige. Even though Shiny Pokémon can’t be missed in Pokémon GO due to their stars popping on their sides when you encounter in the wild, you’ll spot a Shiny Relicanth before seeing the stars, since its appearance completely changes.

How to easily get Shiny Relicanth in Pokémon Go

Your best bet to get a Shiny Relicanth will be to farm the Pokémon during the Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn event, which will take place on Feb. 18 and 19. Tickets can be bought for $30, and players will be able to discover a lot of new activities over the weekend.

Among those, they’ll see the spawn rate of Shiny Relicanth being increased for the event. This event will be their best bet to get the Shiny Pokémon, because after that, its spawn rate will align with other Shiny Pokémon —and it’ll require a lot of time and effort.

Pokémon fans estimate that Shiny Pokémon have a 0.2 percent chance of appearing in the wild, which equals one out of 500 encounters, according to Bulbapedia. If you want to prepare for the annual event tomorrow, here are some tips.