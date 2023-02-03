All Shiny Eevee evolutions in Pokémon GO ranked

From Fire-type Flareon to Fairy-type Sylveon, every Pokémon fan has their favorite Eevee evolution. Our ranking of the Shiny Eeveelutions in Pokémon GO will let you decide which variation is the best. So, take a look and discover why certain Shinies stand out.

8. Shiny Flareon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,424 246 179 163

Shiny Flareon is the rarer and more shiny variant of Flareon. Shiny Flareon hardly has any difference from the original variant, only a slightly lighter color making it look orange and yellow. Basically, this is just a very simple recolor—the Shiny version is just the paler version of the original.

Battle wise this Pokémon, despite being a Fire type, lacks the power and is entirely unimpressive compared to its other Fire-Type brethren. It can, however, still be a decent pick if you do not have anyone else. Flareon’s weaknesses lie in its Low defense, low stamina, and susceptibility to Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves.

7. Shiny Leafeon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,328 232 182 163

Shiny Leafeon, like Shiny Flareon, hardly differs in look from the original. Just a slightly darker tanned body and darker green leaves. Making it look like a more healthy plant, it is not bad looking but not great looking either. In our opinion, it would have been better if they changed the color of the leaves to match another season, like fall like orange or something.

Shiny Leafeon, however, is still an excellent addition to any Pokémon GO team because of its high attack power and variety of Grass-type movepool such as Leaf Blade, Razor leaf, and Solar Beam. The Pokémon’s vast array of Grass-type attacks allows it to one-shot many Water and Rock-type Pokémon, making it an excellent choice for offensive strategies. The Pokémon is, however, vulnerable to Fire, Flying, Poison, Bug, and Ice-Type moves, which can easily one-shot it in battle.

6. Shiny Glaceon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,535 232 182 163

Shiny Glaceon only slightly differs in color compared to its non-shiny counterpart, making it look more like snow. A slight change but good-looking. It could, however, have been more aesthetically pleasing if they made it just a tad paler since it will be more aligned with its snow and ice theme.

In terms of battle prowess, Shiny Glaceon has vital defensive and offensive stats compared to the others on the list. It still, however, has a few weaknesses. It is weak against Rock, Steel, and Fire-type attacks that quickly overwhelm it. Shiny Glaceon can still be used in PVP against Dragon-Type Pokémon. There are, however, much better and more effective Pokémon to use for PVP.

5. Shiny Vaporeon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,521 205 161 277

Shiny Vaporeon changes from watery blue to pink. An odd color choice for a water-type Pokémon and not exactly our favorite color. Still, it’s better than just slightly changing its hue. Vaporeon is a Water type with good Attack and High HP stats, making it the Pokémon with the highest HP in this list. It is particularly useful against Fire and Steel-type Pokémon.

The weaknesses of Shiny Vaporeon in Pokémon GO are its low Defense which makes it especially vulnerable to Electric and Grass-type attacks. It also has a low-speed stat, which makes it vulnerable to faster Pokémon. Its high HP and Attack stats, however, make up for these weaknesses and make it an excellent choice for battling in both PVE and PVP.

4. Shiny Jolteon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,265 232 182 163

Shiny Jolteon changes from its original yellow color to this cool-looking neon green—it really fits the look and feel of an electrically charged Pokémon. When it comes to battle skills it is known for its strong Electric-type moves like Thunder Shock and Discharge and its high Attack stat, but it lacks defense.

Shiny Jolteon stands out among other Electric-type Pokémon due to its unique color palette that is greener than its non-shiny counterpart. Its strong moves make it a good choice for use in PvP, however, its low defense means other electric types like Raikou will outclass it. Its high-Speed stat makes it an excellent choice for defeating weak opponents.

3. Shiny Espeon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,583 261 175 163

Shiny Espeon changes from a purple to an alien-like green, matching its otherworldly Psychic typing. At first, it will come off as odd looking but it definitely grows on you. It has a high attack stat making it the strongest Pokémon in this list in terms of attack. Its high attack stat and fast moves make it an excellent choice for battling gyms.

Shiny Espeon’s low defense stat, however, makes it especially vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. In addition, opponents may easily take it down in PVP with heavy-hitting moves due to its fragility.

2. Shiny Sylveon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 3,583 261 175 163

Shiny Sylveon is a powerful Fairy-type Pokémon and is considered one of the most beautiful in the game. This inverted, Shiny form of Sylveon is incredibly rare, making it a desirable Pokémon to capture and add to your collection. It’s without a doubt one of the most beautiful evolutions.

Sylveon’s Fairy-type attacks are super effective against Dragon, Fighting, and Dark Pokémon, making it an excellent choice for both PvP and PvE battles. Its weaknesses are Steel and Poison, so it’s essential to be mindful of these when using Sylveon in battle.

1. Shiny Umbreon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Max CP ATK DEF STA 2,416 126 240 216

Shiny Umbreon’s Glowing Neon blue rings go perfectly with its sleek black design. It really matches the overall dark and mysterious theme, earning it the top spot on our list.

Umbreon is a powerful and effective fighter, boasting good defensive stats and access to the moves Dark Pulse, Feint Attack, Last Resort, and Foul Play. Its weaknesses are bug, Fighting, and fairy-type moves. Despite this, Shiny Umbreon is still an excellent choice for players looking to add a powerful Dark-type Pokémon to their team that is good in PVE and great for PVP.