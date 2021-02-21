How to get Glaceon in Pokémon Go

Evolution is much simpler in Pokémon Go than in the original games for Eevee. All you have to do is rename your Eevee to get Pokémon like Glaceon.

To evolve any Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you’ll have to catch a certain number of the same Pokémon to get candy. Eevee requires 25 candy to evolve, but instead of asking for an specific item, the type of the Eevee evolution is random.

To evolve your Eevee into the Ice-type Glaceon, you’ll have to rename it to Rea. This method only works one time, though—even if you rename another Eevee to Rea again. Save your stronger Eevees to evolve through this method.

Screengrab via Niantic Screengrab via Niantic Screengrab via Niantic

Niantic left this little Easter egg referencing the Eevee trainers from the anime. After you have obtained Glaceon, you can rename your Glaceon again to anything you want and the evolution will remain.

This method works for every available Eevee evolution in Pokémon Go. Here’s the list of names for each evolution type:

Linnea to evolve into the Grass-type Leafeon

Sakura to evolve into the Psychic-type Espeon

Tamao to evolve into the Dark-type Umbreon

Rainer to evolve into the Water-type Vaporeon

Sparky to evolve into the Electric-type Jolteon

Pyro to evolve into the Fire-type Flareon

You can also use the Lure method to evolve your Eevee into a Glaceon. Use a Glacial Lure when you are in the range of a PokéStop and evolve your Eevee to get a Glaceon without having to change its name.

This method also works with Leafeon, but you’ll have to use a Mossy Lure in a PokéStop instead of the Glacial one. The only Eeveelution that hasn’t been added to the game is Sylveon. There’s no indication of the Pokémon becoming available in the near future.