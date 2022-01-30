Can Hisuian Voltorb be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go added Hisuian Voltorb to the game just days after Pokémon Legends: Arceus released.

Naturally, any time a new Pokémon is added to Pokémon Go, players want to Shiny hunt for it. Many are wondering if the Hisuian version of Voltorb will be Shiny when they open up their games.

Those looking to capture this new form Shiny will be disappointed since there doesn’t seem to be a Shiny version of the Pokémon in the game right now. Pokémon Go usually tells players when a Pokémon it adds will also be Shiny, and there was no indication from The Pokémon Company or Niantic that Hisuian Voltorb would come into the game with a Shiny form.

That isn’t to say that Hisuian Voltorb will never get a Shiny form in the game, though. Shiny forms of Pokémon are often added to Pokémon Go during some kind of event, and there is no shortage of those coming up with the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto and monthly community days.

There’s no way to tell when or if Shiny Hisuian Voltorb will come into Pokémon Go. Fans are hoping that they won’t have to wait too long to Shiny hunt it, but there is no predicting when the Shiny version will be released.