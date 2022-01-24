Hoppip to be featured in Pokémon Go February 2022 Community Day

Moving into February, Niantic has announced the first Pokémon Go event of the month, Community Day Hoppip.

Running on Feb. 12 from 11am to 5pm local time, players will encounter the Cottonweed Pokémon and its evolutions more frequently while playing the game.

When players evolve Hoppip’s second evolution Skiploom into Jumpluff during the event, it will automatically know the event-exclusive Charged Attack Acrobatics.

As usual, players will get to enjoy three-hour lure and incense extensions during the event, as well as triple catch experience for capturing any Pokémon. There will also be a new Community Day-exclusive Special Research Story, A Hop, Skip, and Jump Away, though it’s only available as a $1 ticketed bonus. But new Field Research will be available for all players.

A special Community Day box will be available for purchase in the in-game shop for 1,280 coins. It will contain 50 Ultra Balls, six Star Pieces, two Super Incubators, and an Elite Fast TM.

This is a return to typical Community Day events for Niantic. The developer ran the first Pokémon Go Community Day Classic this month with Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur. There will likely be a good mix of the two Community Day styles moving forward and we might eventually see more months where Niantic could run one of each like it did this time.