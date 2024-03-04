Can Charcadet be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Whenever a new Pokémon arrives in Pokémon Go, many players ask if there’s a chance to catch a Shiny version of it. The same goes for Charcadet, another Pokémon from the Paldean region making its way to the mobile game.

Although Charcadet will be one of the tougher Pokémon to track down, acquiring a Shiny version is likely on the list for many players. It all comes down to whether Niantic wanted to provide it immediately to players or if they’ll have an event in a year or two for Charcadet’s Shiny version, giving everyone a second, increased chance to catch it in Pokémon Go.

Does Charcadet have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Charcadet makes its debut to Pokémon Go during the Pokémon Horizons: The Series event. Image via the Pokémon Company

I can confirm that Charcadet does not have a Shiny version available in Pokémon Go during its debut for the Pokémon Horizons: The Series event. Charcadet starts appearing on March 5 at 10am in your local time zone, and you can only get it by hatching two, five, or 10-kilometer eggs. But don’t hold out any hope for a Shiny version to appear during the World of Wonders season.

Like many Pokémon that debut in Pokémon Go, Charcadet’s Shiny version is unavailable, and we shouldn’t expect to see it any time soon. Whenever developer Niantic introduces a new Pokémon, it doesn’t come out with a Shiny version. Only a select few Pokémon get a Shiny version on their initial debut. Instead, Niantic holds back the Shiny version and reserves it for a later event that will be released in a year or two. I don’t know the exact formula of how the devs decide to give you the best expectations, but a year or two feels like the team’s usual pattern.

Although a Shiny version of a Pokémon is rare, some Pokémon Go players might find it extremely difficult to catch a standard version of Charcadet. Because it can only appear from two, five, and 10-kilometer eggs, the chances of getting even one are relatively low. It’s much easier to catch a Pokémon in the wild or find it in raids. I expect several Pokémon Go players won’t be walking away with Charcadet before the end of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series celebration event, but at least it sticks around in 10-kilometer eggs once the event ends on March 11.