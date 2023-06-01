Can Axew be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Axew is the star of the show in Pokémon Go’s June 2023 Community Day, which kicks off on Saturday, June 10. As with previous iterations of the event, the headlining Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild.

Essentially, that means there couldn’t be a better time to try to catch the Dragon-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V, especially since it evolves into Fraxure and the highly sought-after Haxorus. I’d definitely recommend it too—I use Haxorus regularly in my setup, with Dragon Tail as the Fast Attack and Dragon Claw as the Charged Attack. As a Dragon enthusiast, I love the way it looks. Plus, it’s an absolute beast in battles.

But while Haxorus and its pre-evolved forms are formidable companions worthy of a spot in your collection because of how awesome they are, what about if you were hoping to get them in Shiny forms? Is it even possible?

How to get Shiny Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus in Pokémon Go

If you’re after Shiny Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus in Pokémon Go, you’re in luck. All three of them received Shiny variants during Pokémon Go Fest 2022, and they’re making a return during the June 2023 Community Day.

You can find and catch a Shiny Axew in the wild, but the odds of it happening are slim, so it comes down to luck. If you want Shiny Fraxure and Shiny Haxorus, you’ll need to catch a Shiny Axew and evolve it.

Normally, Pokémon are estimated to have around a 0.2 percent chance of being Shiny, which means you’ll need to go through an average of 500 encounters to finally find one. During the event, though, the odds are higher. According to Pokémon Go Hub, it’s somewhere around one in every 25 spawns or around four percent.

