Best teams for the Catch Cup: Little Edition in Pokémon Go

The next Catch Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go, and this competition is specifically for the Little Edition. The Little Edition is slightly different from the Catch Cup: Great League, and you can expect to use unique Pokémon for this competition.

Recommended Videos

There’s a catch (no pun intended) for these Pokémon battles: the restraints regarding the Pokémon you can use. Not only do they have to be under a certain strength threshold, but they also have to be Pokémon you caught within a specific timeframe. If a Pokémon does not meet both requirements, it won’t be available on your team.

Thankfully, we’ve narrowed down some of the best choices you can make during these battles. Here’s what you need to know about the best teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Catch Cup: Little Edition.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Catch Cup: Little Edition

You are limited to Pokémon that do not exceed 500 CP. Image via the Pokémon Company

The most significant rule you need to follow for Pokémon Go‘s Catch Cup is to make sure you only use Pokéon caught from Dec. 1, 2023, to March 1, 2024. Any Pokémon caught before Dec. 1, 2023, won’t be eligible for selection and you can’t pick them.

Additionally, the Pokémon cannot exceed 500 CP, similar to previous Little Cups. This won’t be new for those who have participated in previous Pokémon Go Little League competitions, but it does put a large box on the teams you want to make. Thankfully, we’ve picked out some of the best Pokémon that you can use to optimize your teams and knock out your competitors.

Seel, Deino, and Cubone

The first team features Seel, a Water-type with a great fast move Lick, perfect for using its charged moves during battle. However, it doesn’t always force an opponent to use their shields. To help with that, place Deino as your second choice as a swap, potentially forcing someone to use their shields before they need them. The last choice, Cubone, is a great option to edge out the competition as a final Pokémon, and the Shadow version is a better choice for these fights.

You must teach Seel to use Lick, Aqua Tail, and Icy Wind. For Deino, teach it Dragon Breath, Body Slam, and Crunch. Finally, Cubone needs to learn to use Mud Slap, Bone Club, and Dig.

Vullaby, Wooper, and Eevee

This next team features Vullaby as a great first option you can use in this competition. With this team, I like using Eevee as a swap Pokémon, switching in for Vullaby when it needs a quick break, and ending the battle with Wooper. However, depending on how your battles go, you might want to swap Vullaby as your last choice instead, depending on how your opponents respond to this team.

You need to teach Vullaby to use Feint Attack, Brave Bird, and Foul Play. Wooper must learn to use Mud Shot, Body Slam, and Mud Bomb. The last Pokémon, Eevee, needs to learn Quick Attack, Body Slam, and Dig.

Wynaut, Lickitung, and Ledyba

Lickitung is a great all-round pick here. Image via The Pokémon Company

The next features a favorite of the Little Cup: Wynaut. It has fantastic health that makes it a difficult Pokémon to defeat, and what makes it a superb first Pokémon, or a swap, depending on your opponent. Keep Lickitung in reserve as your final Pokémon as it frees you up to use Wynaut as a swap to catch your opponent off guard. You can then use Ledyba as your first choice, testing your opponent’s defenses. Some Pokémon Go players might like using the Shadow version of Ledyba.

You want to teach Wynaut to use Counter and Mirror Coat. For Lickitung, teach it use to Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip. As for Ledyba, teach it Bug Bite, Aerial Ace, and Silver Wind.

Bronzor, Ducklett, and Pawniard

It wouldn’t be a Little Cup competition if we didn’t feature Bronzor on a team. Bronzor is always the best choice for the Little Cup because of how defensive it is in this category, despite being limited by the 500 CP. You can then keep Ducklett and Pawniard in reserve, likely using Pawniard as your final Pokémon for this team.

You need to teach Bronzor to use Tackle, Heavy Slam, and Payback. When using Ducklett, make sure to teach it Wing Attack, Bubble Beam, and Brave Brave. Finally, Pawniard should use Fury Cutter, Night Slash, and Iron Head.

Galarian Zigzagoon, Alolan Vulpix, and Paldean Wooper

The last team I put together for Pokémon Go‘s Catch Cup Little Edition features a handful of irregular Pokémon, all from unique regions in the Pokémon series. We have Galarian Zigzagoon, a capable you can use first to see your opponent’s tactics. You want to hold Alolan Vulpix in reserve, keeping it your final Pokémon, and then have Paldean Wooper as the one you swap in to give Galarian Zigzagoon a quick break. You might have to play around with these choices and how you use them, but I feel strongly about how they can operate together as a team.

You want to teach Galarian Zigzagoon to use Tackle, Body Slam, and Dig. When you use Alolan Vulpix, teach it to use Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice-type), and Dark Pulse. The last Pokémon, Paldean Wooper, should use Poison Jab, Body Slam, and Dig.