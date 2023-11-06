Can Paldean Wooper and Clodsire be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Paldean Wooper and Clodsire have been all the rage in Pokémon Go since their debut in November, but while everyone’s out to get them as quickly as possible, the truly dedicated players are on the hunt for Shiny ones.

Can Paldean Wooper or Clodsire be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Paldean Wooper and Paldean Clodsire can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. The variant versions have been in the game since their regular forms debuted in the November 2023 Wooper Community Day on Nov. 5. You can find and catch Shiny Paldean Wooper and evolve it into Shiny Paldean Clodsire, but the odds are slim.

How do you get Shiny Paldean Wooper or Clodsire in Pokémon Go?

You can find a Shiny Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Go in two ways, both of which require luck. The first way is to bump into it out in the wild or when you finish Community Day Field Research or Special Research tasks. The second way is to fight and defeat it in four-star raids.

If you want a Shiny Paldean Clodsire, evolve a Shiny Paldean Wooper with 50 candies. If your Paldean Wooper is Shiny, your Paldean Clodsire will be too.

How hard is it to find a Shiny Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Go?

It’s very hard to simply stumble across a Shiny Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Go. The odds are about one in 500 encounters, which works out to be around 0.2 percent. This is the standard for all Shiny Pokémon.

There is one thing you can do to make it easier: if you hunt for Shiny Paldean Wooper during the Community Day event, the spawn rates are increased, meaning you’ll encounter them more often.

What does Shiny Paldean Wooper and Clodsire look like in Pokémon Go?

Unlike their original versions, Shiny Paldean Wooper and Clodsire are colored different shades of purple rather than their usual brown, making them look a lot more distinct. They also sparkle to show they’re Shiny.