All Pokémon Go: Wooper Community Day Muddy Buddy Special Research tasks and rewards

November is blessing Pokémon Go players with a double dose of Community Day action, featuring both Wooper and its Gen IX friend, Paldean Wooper. While you’re out catching both Wooper forms, there will also be the Muddy Buddy Special Research available to earn rewards as you complete the tasks.

Wooper Community Day will take place on Nov. 5 from 2pm to 5pm local time, during which Wooper and Paldean Wooper will be popping up everywhere with increased spawn rates and more chances to run into a rare Shiny if luck is on your side.

Since this event marks the debut of Paldean Wooper and its evolution, Clodsire, you may want to take advantage of all the bonuses to train up your new Poison/Ground friend from Paldea. Evolving Paldean Wooper during the event (or up to five hours after) will get you a special Clodsire with the Charged Attack Megahorn while evolving the standard Wooper into Quagsire will give it the Charged Attack Aqua Tail.

After the initial event period, the fun will continue that same day with Wooper and Paldean Wooper four-star raids from 5pm to 10pm local time. Beat these raids to make even more of these adorable Pokémon appear in the area for 30 minutes. Also check out the Field Research and $1 Special Research story, Muddy Buddy, to earn even more rewards from this Community Day.

All Wooper Community Day: Muddy Buddy Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Look at these happy cuties. Image via Niantic

Muddy Buddy Special Research page one

Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper Wooper encounter

Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Wooper Candy



Total reward: 3,000 Stardust, a Paldean Wooper encounter, and one Incense.

Muddy Buddy Special Research page two

Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper Wooper encounter

Evolve three Wooper or Paldean Wooper 30 Wooper Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 XP, a Paldean Wooper encounter, and one Egg Incubator.

Muddy Buddy Special Research page three

Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Wooper or Paldean Wooper Wooper encounter

Evolve one Wooper or Paldean Wooper 50 Wooper Candy



Total Reward: 4,500 Stardust, a Quagsire encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Muddy Buddy Special Research page four

Claim Reward! 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! Paldean Wooper encounter

Claim Reward! Two Silver Pinap Berries



Total Reward: 5,500 XP, a Clodsire encounter, three Rare Candies

All Pokémon Go: Wooper Community Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch three Wooper or Paldean Wooper Wooper or Paldean Wooper encounter Five Great Balls Two Ultra Balls Two Pinap Berries 500 Stardust



Pokémon Go: All Wooper Community Day event bonuses