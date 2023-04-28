Best Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We are headed back to Galar for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s latest seven-star Tera Raid event, with an Ice Tera Type Inteleon appearing to terrorize unprepared players.

The event itself will run from April 28 to 30 and give anyone who beats the raid access to Inteleon in Gen IX for the first time. But you do need to actually knock out the Unrivaled Inteleon first, which can be a challenge if you are playing with strangers or don’t bring a Pokémon that can properly counter the raid boss.

How to beat the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Seven-star Tera Raids aren’t overly difficult, but they are designed to be the most well-rounded and challenging for players who have unlocked them and want to put their skills to the test.

Every raid boss in these events is set to level 100 and has additional boosts provided by the Tera Raid mechanics depending on several factors that aren’t always shared. This means Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will want to bring their own Pokémon at the level cap and that can reliably counter the Ice Tera Type Inteleon.

Because this is an event, Inteleon will only appear with that Ice Tera Type but will have plenty of moves to cover weaknesses while complimenting its original typing. This means you won’t want to bring a Fire or Rock-type.

Best counters for the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Crabominable build for the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Taking into account how Inteleon’s gimmick is based around landing more Critical Hits, thanks to its Sniper ability and moveset, Crabominable can become a powerhouse without having to do any work on its own.

Anger Point is an ability Fighting/Ice-types have access to that instantly maxes out their Attack stat if they get hit by a Critical Hit. Pair that with Drain Punch and you have a heavy-hitting crab that also has access to reliable healing. You can even move some EVs over from Attack to Special Defense if you want to be a bit bulkier.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Anger Point 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Special Defense Life Orb

Choice Band

Assault Vest Drain Punch

Close Combat

Superpower Adamant

(+ Attack, – Special Attack) Fighting

Best Annihilape build for the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like with the previous Unrivaled Typhlosion Tera Raid event, Annihilape should prove to be a great offensive option some players already have trained up to battle in seven-star raids.

Whether you spam Rage Fist until the Inteleon is beaten or mix it up with Bulk Up and a Fighting-type move, you just need to turn your brain off and hit buttons with this. Screech can also help you lower Inteleon’s Defense to make for a faster raid. Just make sure to Terrastallize when you can to avoid any incoming, super-effective Flying-type damage.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Defiant 252 HP

252 Attack

4 Defense Life Orb

Shell Bell Rage Fist

Drain Punch

Bulk Up

Screech Adamant

(+ Attack, – Special Attack) Ghost

Best Samurott build for the Unrivaled Inteleon Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In a build courtesy of the folks over at PKMNcast, Samurott is actually a strong counter to Inteleon in this event because it can’t be crit and hits like a truck.

Shell Armor blocks Critical Hits for Samurott, Inteleon can’t hit it for super effective damage, and you can fight back with your own increased crits. Using a Scope Lens and Focus Energy will ensure every Smart Strike you throw out is a Critical Hit and will deal a lot more damage. You can pair that with Swords Dance to deal even more damage.

Ability EVs Held Item Moves Nature Tera Type Shell Armor 4 HP

252 Attack

252 Speed Scope Lens Smart Strike

Focus Energy

Swords Dance

Taunt/Sacred Sword Adamant

(+ Attack, – Special Attack) Steel

Dot Esports will add more Unrivaled Inteleon counters and details as more information becomes available.