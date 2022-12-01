It'll help get the most out of them.

Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton are some of the many new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and they’ve quickly become a fan-favorite due to their unique appearance.

Tinkatink looks like an adorable little pink critter holding a hammer, and it progressively gets bigger (along with its hammer) when it evolves into Tinkatuff at level 24 and Tinkaton at level 38. The trio also has the unique blend of being Fairy and Steel-type Pokémon, which is an interesting mix, especially for trainers with a soft spot for Fairy Pokémon.

Don’t let their appearance fool you, though. Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton are incredibly durable in battle thanks to having a lot of Special Defense. You can build on that by making sure they have the right nature. And if you don’t, you can (sort of) change it using Nature Mints.

Nature increases one stat by ten percent and lowers another by ten percent.

What is the best Nature for Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The best Nature for Tinkatink, Tinkatuff and Tinkaton are Careful and Jolly. The former increases Special Defense at the expense of Special Attack, while the latter increases Speed, which is Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton’s second-best stat, at the expense of Special Attack.

The idea is that, rather than being a heavy hitter (despite wielding an enormous hammer), they’re best suited as a tank that can absorb hits with Special Defense and evade them with Speed.

So, these two Natures are a no-brainer when it comes to improving that.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you want to take min-maxing them to the next level, look into EV training. Combined with choosing the right nature and held items, it’ll make Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton even tankier.

If you want to know where to catch Tinkatink, follow our guide here.