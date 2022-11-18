How to evolve Tinkatink into Tinkatuff and Tinkaton in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Tinkatink is one of the cutest and most interesting evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so it’s not surprising that people are looking to level up this hammer-wielding cutie to use it as part of their team.

The very pink Pokémon isn’t impossible to find, but coming across one might take a little more than just running through the area where it spawns. To find one, players should head to the southwest of The Great Crater of Paldea, in South Province (Area Two). In the ruins area south of the river is where players are more likely to find a little pink Pokémon with a purple hammer running around.

Once you’ve got your Tinkatink, you won’t have a difficult time evolving it since there is no special method to evolve it. Players will simply need to level up their Tinkatink to level 24 to transform it into a Tinkatuff. Then, from there, players will need to level it up more to get to level 38, where it will turn into a Tinkaton. To level it quickly, make sure that it’s the first Pokémon in your party since it will get the most XP that way.

Although the hammer on Tinkatink starts off pretty small, it grows at a hilarious pace until it’s twice the size of the Pokémon wielding it when it turns into a Tinkaton. Its Fairy and Steel typing gives it a bit of flexibility within a team, and a lot of players are enjoying having it as part of their static lineup to take through to the end of the game.