In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, a ton of new Pokémon were added. One of the most interesting looking of the newly added bunch is Tinkatink. This bright pink Pokémon might look small, but as it evolves, it will pack a hard punch.

Tinkatink is not an easy-to-find Pokémon, but there is one location that players can hang around in so that it will spawn. To the southwest of The Great Crater of Paldea is South Province (Area Two). Just south of the river there in the ruins is where players can grab a Tinkatink. Check the map below for its exact location, although if you don’t find it right away, it might take some time to spawn in.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The game also lists Tinkatink in several other locations, but it seems that the spot in the ruins has been the most successful for trainers so far.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Because it is a Pokémon that has two types instead of just one, Tinkatink is a great addition to a team where a trainer may want a flexible Fairy-type Pokémon that can also pack a punch with Steel moves. It’s a rare spawn, but hunting it may make it worth it once you’re able to catch it and use it on your team.

Tinkatink’s intriguing appearance has trainers searching for it before any other Pokémon in Paldea. It is a really tiny bright pink Pokémon with a teeny hammer in its hand to start with. As it evolves into Tinkatuff and Tinkaton, the hammer grows exceptionally bigger, although the Pokémon attached to it stays relatively the same size, just with a different appearance.