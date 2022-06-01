Are Pokémon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer?

The next generation of Pokémon is on the horizon. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are poised to bring all of the features you expect from the series of games—and more.

Along with allowing players to do all of the trading and battling with friends that are typical in a Pokémon game, the next pair of titles, which are set to release on Nov. 18, will have new ways for players to go on adventures with their friends.

Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have multiplayer?

Scarlet and Violet will have multiplayer. The multiplayer will include all of the traditional means of interaction with others that fans have become accustomed to over the more than 20 years of Pokémon’s existence. Players will be able to battle their friends and trade Pokémon with them as well.

What differentiates SV from previous Pokémon games is the ability to team up with your friends and explore the Pokémon world with up to four friends at a time. Previously, players could only interact with one another in a vacuum. But in SV, players will be able to get an almost MMO-like feel to Pokémon by being able to team up with friends and go to “various locations of the region” in-game.

Other details of the games’ multiplayer capabilities have not been released. It is unclear if players can explore all parts of the game as a group or if only certain areas and content are accessible as a group.