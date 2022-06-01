Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer details MMO-like multiplayer

Today’s new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer showed off the game’s shiny-new multiplayer features.

The trailer revealed that up to four players will be able to “adventure” together, appearing within each other’s game world and exploring with one another. Game Freak is calling SV the “first open-world RPGs in the Pokémon series,” meaning players will be able to go in just about any direction right from the start and experience the world the way they want to with friends.

Game Freak also confirmed that players will still be able to trade and battle with other players, as in previous series games. It’s not clear what other online functions the game will have or whether adventuring together will take place via local or online multiplayer, though the latter seems more likely. Fans have been calling for a Pokémon MMO for years, and it seems like Game Freak is finally incorporating some of those features into main-series games to allow players to explore with their friends.

It looks like there will be plenty to explore in SV’s new region. The trailer showed off plenty of environments and locations in what appears to be a Spain and Portugal-themed region, whose name has not yet been revealed. Players will be able to explore snow-capped plains, canyons and desert-like features, and coastlines in a lush and natural world. The visual landmarks bear a resemblance to Pokémon Legends: Arceus‘ Hisui and its natural world.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on Nov. 18, 2022.