All version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Because Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remaining faithful to the original games, the remakes are also going to feature exclusive Pokémon that can only be found in either version.

Version exclusive Pokémon have been a selling point for the franchise since it debuted with Pokémon Red and Green in 1995, forcing players to trade with friends or have access to the other game in some way in order to obtain certain species.

Compared to other titles, Diamond and Pearl were fairly short on which Pokémon from the Sinnoh region could only be found in one game and not both, and, according to early information about the remakes, the same is true for the remakes. This could change depending on how different the new game’s Pokédex is from the original’s.

We likely won’t have a full list of which Pokémon are version exclusive until the games actually release for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, but here are the species we know are going to be limited.

Brilliant Diamond

Cranidos

Rampardos

Stunky

Skuntank

Dialga

Shining Pearl