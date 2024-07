All Shiny Pokémon, raids, and encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: New York

The final in-person Pokémon Go Fest of 2024 kicks off on July 5 to 7 in New York. Like always, there are a bunch of new Pokémon making their debut, alongside Shiny Pokémon for hunters to collect.

Chances are, if you paid for a ticket, you want to know what’s on offer to give yourself a checklist of what to find. There are a variety of habitats, after all, all with their own dozen or so unique spawns, so choosing where you want to spend most of your time is vital if you are only after a few select picks.

All regular and incense increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: New York City

Unown Time.

Unown A (Can be Shiny)

Unown D (Can be Shiny)

Unown G (Can be Shiny)

Unown H (Can be Shiny)

Unown I (Can be Shiny)

Unown N (Can be Shiny)

Unown T (Can be Shiny)

Unown Y (Can be Shiny)

Unown ? (Can be Shiny)

Klefki

All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City

Rugged Quarry Habitat

Rugged Quarry Habitat

Moon Crown Pikachu (Can be Shiny)

Moon Crown Eevee (Can be Shiny)

Onix (Can be Shiny)

Sableye (Can be Shiny)

Beldum (Can be Shiny)

Shieldon (Can be Shiny)

Drilbur (Can be Shiny)

Dwebble (Can be Shiny)

Heatmor (Can be Shiny)

Tyrunt (Can be Shiny)

Amaura (Can be Shiny)

Carbink

Ghostly Woods Habitat

Moon Crown Pikachu (Can be Shiny)

Moon Crown Eevee (Can be Shiny)

Alolan Ratata (Can be Shiny)

Gligar (Can be Shiny)

Lunatone (Can be Shiny)

Cherrim

Golett (Can be Shiny)

Orange Flabebe (Can be Shiny)

Pancham (Can be Shiny)

Phatump (Can be Shiny)

Pumpkaboo (Can be Shiny)

Oranguru (Can be Shiny)

Poolside Cabana Habitat

Sun Crown Pikachu (Can be Shiny)

Sun Crown Eevee (Can be Shiny)

Scarf Lapras (Can be Shiny)

Chinchou (Can be Shiny)

Mantine (Can be Shiny)

Solrock (Can be Shiny)

Clamperl (Can be Shiny)

Finneon (Can be Shiny)

Ducklett (Can be Shiny)

Frillish (Can be Shiny)

Oricorio Pa’u Style (Can be Shiny)

Oricorio Pom-Pom Style (Can be Shiny)

Brilliant Skies Habitat

Sun Crown Pikachu (Can be shiny)

Sun Crown Eevee (Can be shiny)

Pidgey (Can be shiny)

Doduo (Can be shiny)

Dratini (Can be shiny)

Skarmory (Can be shiny)

Pansear (Can be shiny)

Petilil (Can be shiny)

Archen (Can be shiny)

Rufflet (Can be shiny)

Furfrou (Can be shiny)

Jangmo-o





All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2024: New York City

Necrozma and Buzzwole Shiny debut highlight.

Nihilego (Can be shiny)

Buzzwole (Can be shiny)

Kartana (Can be shiny)

Guzzlord (Can be shiny)

Necrozma (Can be shiny)

Blacephalon

Don’t forget while searching for shiny Pokémon to complete your research tasks to get Marshadow, and other rare Pokémon!

