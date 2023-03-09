All secret rares from Pokémon OCG Triplet Beat have been revealed

For months now, bits and pieces from the Pokémon OCG Triplet Beat set, set to finally release in Japan tomorrow and later worldwide on June 9, have been surfacing online.

We’ve seen everything from all the regular cards in the set revealed, to the exclusive Illustrator Rares for each starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet revealed, and a whole lot more.

Now, on the verge of its release, fans who have been able to get their hands on them early have been posting images of all the other secret rares online, leaving no stone left unturned.

It includes Illustration Rares for Tropius, Pyroar, Mismagius, Paldean Tauros, Paldean Wooper, Magikarp, as well as Ultra Rares of Dedenne ex, Lycanroc ex, Paldean Clodsire ex, and more. There is a whopping 30 secret rares in total, all of which can be found on PokéBeach.

At this stage, the cards haven’t been translated yet, so the moves and abilities are still a mystery for anyone who can’t read Japanese, but it’s only a matter of time before it happens ahead of their English release.

Still, fans are more interested in seeing how secret rares look rather than how they fare in battle, and each one is brimming with incredible-looking art that comes in all shapes, sizes, and styles.