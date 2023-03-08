Pokémon OCG Illustrator Rares revealed for Paldea’s big three

They saved the best until last.

After months of leaks and reveals, the Pokémon OCG Triplet Beat set is finally on the verge of releasing in Japan on Friday, March 10. Its worldwide release will happen later on June 9.

The Pokémon Company still has some reveals from the set up their sleeve, however, and the latest batch included Illustration Rares of the Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex lines.

Translated versions of the cards aren’t out yet, so their abilities remain a mystery to those who can’t read Japanese. But we can still see the incredible art of each one in all its glory, courtesy of PokéBeach.

We now have the full evo lines for Meowscarda ex, Skeledirge ex, and Quaquaval ex from "Triplet Beat!"



Check out the full details on https://t.co/BBXqTvBG6L:



➡️ https://t.co/Eqyz1aFFMQ#PokemonTCG #ポケカ #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/RRvJVyWzPB — PokeBeach.com 💧 (@pokebeach) March 7, 2023

Sprigatito appears to be sleeping in a bouquet of flowers on its card, while Floragato can be seen playing on a tree and Meowscarda is eloquently perched atop a branch striking a pose.

Fuecoco, looking as adorable as ever, is eating an apple in a grocery trolley, followed by Crocalor filling a bag with apples, and Skeledirge carrying all the groceries, replacing a trolley altogether.

And to no surprise, Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquval—being divas of sorts—all have cards showing them posting in front of a bathroom mirror making sure their appearance is up to scratch.

Based on early reactions so far, Pokémon fans seem to really like the Illustration Rare designs. The Meowscarada and Skeledirge lines, in particular, have drawn a lot of praise for how refined the artwork looks.