All Pokémon Go Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Eggs have always been a major part of Pokémon Go, and Niantic is finally adding a new event called Hatch Day to give them a bit more time in the spotlight. For the first variant of this event type, Riolu Hatch Day is the theme, and players will see increased chances of hatching the Emanation Pokémon.

Unlike previous Egg-centric content, Hatch Day will work more closely with a Community Day event, meaning it will only run from 2pm to 5pm local time on July 22.

During that time, Riolu will hatch more frequently from 2km Eggs—though it won’t be the only Pokémon hatching—and it will also have an increased chance to be encountered as a Shiny when it hatches. Players will receive double Stardust from hatching Eggs throughout the event and can expect to see more 2km Eggs dropping from Poké Stops too.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this event is going to change the negative stigma on Egg events, since Incubators aren’t included as Field Research rewards and no reduction in Egg Hatch distance has been made as a bonus. You can get a Super Incubator by completing the free Hatch Day Riolu Timed Research, but that is the best you can hope for when it comes to extra goodies.

Pokémon Go Riolu Hatch Day: Full list of Timed Research tasks and rewards

Riolu Hatch Day Timed Research page one

Hatch one Egg 1,000 XP



Total Reward: Super Incubator

Yes, this research is a single page of content to get a bit of XP and a Super Incubator. In my opinion, a bit underwhelming, but at least it is easy to complete.

Pokémon Go Riolu Hatch Day: Full list of Field Research tasks and rewards

While this is the only featured bit of content during Riolu Hatch Day, players who purchased a ticket for Go Fest 2023: Global can access some Timed Research as a bonus too. Or, if you have a Pokémon Go Plus + device, you can get some Special Research and an exclusive Snorlax encounter.

