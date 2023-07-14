All Pokémon Go Catching Some Zs Special Research tasks, rewards, and how to unlock

You actually do need to sleep on this event if you want to get rewards.

Don’t sleep on the next Pokémon Go event, because Niantic is adding plenty of content with the all-new Catching Some Z’s release that celebrates Pokémon Sleep and species like Snorlax.

Running on July 15 and 16, players will be able to encounter Komala for the first time during this event, with all of its sleeping oddities on display.

You won’t need anything special to catch Komala or any of the other rare Pokémon. That includes Regielekin in five-star raids and spawns for Wooloo, Munna, and more but there is a catch for the main bulk of the event; a special Nightcap Snorlax is also available, as a sort of mascot for Pokémon Sleep. This is only available through one method, which is that fans will have to purchase a Pokémon Go Plus + device.

For players who do have the device, you can connect it to your game and Niantic account to access this free research. It will take some time to complete, as it wants you to track metrics in real-time, but here are all of the tasks you need to complete to get sweet rewards from your nap.

Full list of Pokémon Go Catching Some Z’s locked Special Research tasks and rewards

Catching Some Z’s page one

Catch 20 Pokémon in Poké Balls using Pokémon Go Plus + 25 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon in Grea Balls or Ultra Balls using Pokémon Go Plus + 15 Great Balls

Spin 15 PokéStops using Pokémon Go Plus + 2,000 Stardust

Track sleep using Pokémon Go Plus + for seven days TBD Pokémon encounter



Total Rewards: TBD

Catching Some Z’s page two

Page two of the Catching Some Z’s Special Research will be updated once the final task on page one has been documented.

How to unlock Pokémon Go Catching Some Z’s locked Special Research

To access this research and get the most out of Pokémon Sleep, you will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Plus + auto-catcher and link it to your Niantic account as a paired device. From there, you can catch Pokémon without opening your game, automatically spin PokéStops, and even track your sleep for better rewards.

Related: Pokémon Go Plus + device rewards you for sleeping instead of playing

Just be aware, you will need to use the device in order to complete this specific set of research, and Niantic will probably do more content like this in the future.

About the author