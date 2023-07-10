The new Pokémon Sleep app that tracks your sleep with your favorite ‘mons just began open beta testing from July 9 until July 12 at 7pm CT, and you may or may not be eligible to participate in the testing phase.

The app was first announced back on Pokémon Day 2023 in February, and we’ve since learned its release date is slated for later this month. Eager fans can already preregister for Pokémon Sleep on iOS or Android devices, but some might even have the opportunity to try the sleeping app even sooner thanks to the open beta that starts today.

To join the Pokémon Sleep beta, there are a few requirements and steps. If you’re ready to take a snooze with your favorite Pokémon ahead of the official release, here’s what you need to know about the open beta testing.

How to join the Pokémon Sleep beta

One of the requirements to join the Pokémon Sleep beta is owning an Android device (sorry iOS users). Android users must go to this link and click “Become a Tester.” By doing that, you’ll be added to the testing program.

From there, download the app from the Google Play store, and you should receive an update to the app so you can start testing the program.

If, for whatever reason, you want to leave the testing program, you can do so at any time by uninstalling the testing version and switching to the public version of the app when it becomes available.

Where is the Pokémon Sleep beta available?

The Pokémon Sleep beta is currently only open to Android users in Argentina, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. If you live in one of those locations, feel free to follow the above steps to join in on the beta testing. If not, you’ll have to wait until the app is released or they add other regions to the beta testing program.

Either way, it shouldn’t be too long of a wait before you’re discovering new Pokémon as you get some well-deserved shuteye.

