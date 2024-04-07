All Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research tasks and rewards

It is time to take to the skies…or at least attempt to thanks to Community Day Classic: Bagon and all the different goodies it is bringing to Pokémon Go.
Running on April 7 from 2pm to 5pm local time, Community Day Classic: Bagon offers Pokémon Go players increased encounters with the Rock Head Pokémon, Bagon. This includes increased Shiny odds for the Dragon-type, a new attack for Salamence, and plenty of other event bonuses too. This includes a set of paid, event-exclusive Special Research that you can purchase and complete for a very limited time.
Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards
Just like with every Community Day event, the Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research ticket costs $1 to purchase from the Pokémon Go in-game shop or web store.
Page one
|Research task
|Research reward
|Make five Nice Throws
|15 Poké Balls
|Catch 15 Bagon
|Bagon encounter
|Power up Pokémon 10 times
|20 Bagon Candy
Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Bagon encounter, and one Incense
Page two
|Research task
|Research reward
|Transfer 10 Pokémon
|10 Pinap Berries
|Catch 15 Bagon
|Bagon encounter
|Evolve three Bagon
|30 Bagon Candy
Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Bagon encounter, and one Lucky Egg
Page three
|Research task
|Research reward
|Make three Great Curveball Throws
|15 Great Balls
|Catch 15 Bagon
|Bagon encounter
|Evolve a Shelgon
|50 Bagon Candy
Total Rewards:4,500 Stardust, a Shelgon encounter, and one Rocket Radar
Page four
|Research task
|Research reward
|Claim Reward
|15 Ultra Balls
|Claim Reward
|Bagon encounter
|Claim Reward
|Two Silver Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: 5,500 XP, a Salamence encounter, and three Rare Candies
This is the first of two Community Days running as part of the Pokémon Go April event schedule, with the next one set for April 20.