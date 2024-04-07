Category:
All Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research tasks and rewards

You will rocket through this research.
Cale Michael
Published: Apr 6, 2024 09:28 pm
A Bagon stands next to a trainer near a city in Pokemon Go.
Image via The Pokémon Company

It is time to take to the skies…or at least attempt to thanks to Community Day Classic: Bagon and all the different goodies it is bringing to Pokémon Go

Running on April 7 from 2pm to 5pm local time, Community Day Classic: Bagon offers Pokémon Go players increased encounters with the Rock Head Pokémon, Bagon. This includes increased Shiny odds for the Dragon-type, a new attack for Salamence, and plenty of other event bonuses too. This includes a set of paid, event-exclusive Special Research that you can purchase and complete for a very limited time. 

Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards

Bagon in a Pokemon Go Community Day promo.
Time to launch the little man into the air. Image via Niantic

Just like with every Community Day event, the Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research ticket costs $1 to purchase from the Pokémon Go in-game shop or web store

Page one

Research taskResearch reward
Make five Nice Throws15 Poké Balls
Catch 15 BagonBagon encounter
Power up Pokémon 10 times20 Bagon Candy

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Bagon encounter, and one Incense

Page two

Research taskResearch reward
Transfer 10 Pokémon10 Pinap Berries
Catch 15 BagonBagon encounter
Evolve three Bagon30 Bagon Candy

Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Bagon encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Page three

Research taskResearch reward
Make three Great Curveball Throws15 Great Balls
Catch 15 BagonBagon encounter
Evolve a Shelgon50 Bagon Candy

Total Rewards:4,500 Stardust, a Shelgon encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Page four

Research taskResearch reward
Claim Reward15 Ultra Balls
Claim RewardBagon encounter
Claim RewardTwo Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 5,500 XP, a Salamence encounter, and three Rare Candies

This is the first of two Community Days running as part of the Pokémon Go April event schedule, with the next one set for April 20.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.