All Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research tasks and rewards

It is time to take to the skies…or at least attempt to thanks to Community Day Classic: Bagon and all the different goodies it is bringing to Pokémon Go.

Running on April 7 from 2pm to 5pm local time, Community Day Classic: Bagon offers Pokémon Go players increased encounters with the Rock Head Pokémon, Bagon. This includes increased Shiny odds for the Dragon-type, a new attack for Salamence, and plenty of other event bonuses too. This includes a set of paid, event-exclusive Special Research that you can purchase and complete for a very limited time.

Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon Special Research guide: All tasks and rewards

Just like with every Community Day event, the Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research ticket costs $1 to purchase from the Pokémon Go in-game shop or web store.

Page one

Research task Research reward Make five Nice Throws 15 Poké Balls Catch 15 Bagon Bagon encounter Power up Pokémon 10 times 20 Bagon Candy

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Bagon encounter, and one Incense

Page two

Research task Research reward Transfer 10 Pokémon 10 Pinap Berries Catch 15 Bagon Bagon encounter Evolve three Bagon 30 Bagon Candy

Total Rewards: 4,500 XP, a Bagon encounter, and one Lucky Egg

Page three

Research task Research reward Make three Great Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls Catch 15 Bagon Bagon encounter Evolve a Shelgon 50 Bagon Candy

Total Rewards:4,500 Stardust, a Shelgon encounter, and one Rocket Radar

Page four

Research task Research reward Claim Reward 15 Ultra Balls Claim Reward Bagon encounter Claim Reward Two Silver Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: 5,500 XP, a Salamence encounter, and three Rare Candies

This is the first of two Community Days running as part of the Pokémon Go April event schedule, with the next one set for April 20.

