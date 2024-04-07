Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon: All event bonuses, explained

Help this little dragon soar.
Image of Cale Michael
Cale Michael
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 08:44 pm
Bagon in a Pokemon Go Community Day promo.
Image via Niantic

The next Community Day Classic is bringing Bagon to the forefront of Pokémon Go again, providing a power boost for Salamance and a solid chance for Shiny hunters to catch the Hoenn Dragon-type. 

Recommended Videos

Community Day Classic: Bagon runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 7, sticking to the traditional event schedule for Pokémon Go CDs minus the bonus raids since this is a classic iteration instead of a new offer. This means other Bagon-adjacent bonuses are going to be available during the event as well, so use this guide to keep track of everything included while things are live.

Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon event guide and bonuses

Bagon Pokemon TCG art.
Rock Smash the Dragon this Community Day. Image via The Pokémon Company

Throughout Community Day Classic: Bagon from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 7, Bagon will spawn more frequently in the wild. The main event bonus, like with most Community Days, is the increased odds of encountering a Shiny Bagon

Since this is a Community Day Classic, you will also have access to the normal triple XP for catching any Pokémon during the event. Incense and Lure Modules used will also last for a full three hours, covering the entire event if you use one at the start. As an added bonus, Bagon and Salamence PokéStop Showcases are running through April 7 at 8pm local time. And, if you evolve a Bagon fully into a Salamence during the event, which will cost you 125 Bagon Candy, the Dragon/Flying-type will know the move Outrage

The final Community Day staple you can take advantage of is the event-exclusive Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research, which is on offer for $1 in the in-game shop. This paid content gives you more Bagon encounters, a Salamence encounter, and plenty of other goodies. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Salamence moveset in Pokémon Go
Salamence in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Salamence moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 6, 2024
Read Article EUIC breaks competitive Pokémon record, becomes franchise’s biggest tournament ever
Pikachu and Charizard facing off in Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
EUIC breaks competitive Pokémon record, becomes franchise’s biggest tournament ever
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 6, 2024
Read Article One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Flutter Mane floating in the night sky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Salamence moveset in Pokémon Go
Salamence in Pokémon Go
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
Best Salamence moveset in Pokémon Go
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 6, 2024
Read Article EUIC breaks competitive Pokémon record, becomes franchise’s biggest tournament ever
Pikachu and Charizard facing off in Pokemon TCG art.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
EUIC breaks competitive Pokémon record, becomes franchise’s biggest tournament ever
Cale Michael Cale Michael Apr 6, 2024
Read Article One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Flutter Mane floating in the night sky in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Category: Pokémon
Pokémon
One of Scarlet and Violet’s most dominant threats takes huge tumble at Pokémon EUIC day two
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Apr 6, 2024
Author
Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.