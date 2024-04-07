Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon: All event bonuses, explained

The next Community Day Classic is bringing Bagon to the forefront of Pokémon Go again, providing a power boost for Salamance and a solid chance for Shiny hunters to catch the Hoenn Dragon-type.

Community Day Classic: Bagon runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 7, sticking to the traditional event schedule for Pokémon Go CDs minus the bonus raids since this is a classic iteration instead of a new offer. This means other Bagon-adjacent bonuses are going to be available during the event as well, so use this guide to keep track of everything included while things are live.

Pokémon Go Community Day Classic: Bagon event guide and bonuses

Rock Smash the Dragon this Community Day. Image via The Pokémon Company

Throughout Community Day Classic: Bagon from 2pm to 5pm local time on April 7, Bagon will spawn more frequently in the wild. The main event bonus, like with most Community Days, is the increased odds of encountering a Shiny Bagon.

Since this is a Community Day Classic, you will also have access to the normal triple XP for catching any Pokémon during the event. Incense and Lure Modules used will also last for a full three hours, covering the entire event if you use one at the start. As an added bonus, Bagon and Salamence PokéStop Showcases are running through April 7 at 8pm local time. And, if you evolve a Bagon fully into a Salamence during the event, which will cost you 125 Bagon Candy, the Dragon/Flying-type will know the move Outrage.

The final Community Day staple you can take advantage of is the event-exclusive Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research, which is on offer for $1 in the in-game shop. This paid content gives you more Bagon encounters, a Salamence encounter, and plenty of other goodies.

