What is the Pokémon Go Web Store and how to use it

Niantic has another big update for Pokémon fans, and this time, it’s a whole new shop—the Pokémon Go Web Store. This might sound a little random considering we already have a shop in the app where we can purchase PokéCoins and premium items. So, what exactly makes the Pokémon Go Web Store special? And what can we expect from it?

What is the Pokémon Go Web Store?

The Pokémon Go Web Store is where you can make purchases for the game from a web browser. This differs from the normal shop which is only accessible through the app. The new store promises “limited-time deals, web-exclusive bundles, and other offers only available to Trainers through the web store,” according to the Pokémon Go site.

Related: How to get a Master Ball in Pokémon Go

How to use the Pokémon Go Web Store

Currently, the Web Store is only available in select regions, so certain players might not even be able to use it yet. If it’s available in your region, you can access it by signing in with your Pokémon Go account on the official store site. Once you’re signed in, you can select what you want to buy, input your payment information, and make your purchase.

What items are in the Pokémon Go Web Store

Players can purchase the following PokéCoin bundles in the Pokémon Go Web Store right now. Each bundle comes with free bonus coins.

1,260 PokéCoins (60 Web Store bonus coins)

2,650 PokéCoins (150 Web Store bonus coins)

5,600 PokéCoins (400 Web Store bonus coins)

15,500 PokéCoins (1,000 Web Store bonus coins)

Related: How to get and use the Mystery Box in Pokémon Go

For a limited time only, there will also be a web-exclusive Ultra Legend Box that each player may purchase once. It contains the following items:

2 Elite Charged TMs

2 Elite Fast TMs

10 Super Incubators

5 Premium Battle Passes

Keep an eye out for new web-exclusive bundles and limited-time offers in the future.

Is the Pokémon Go Web Store worth using?

If you already pay for PokéCoins, yes, the Pokémon Go Web Store is worth using since you get some bonus coins on top of what you’ve been getting through the app’s shop.

However, if you don’t normally spend money, the extra free coins might not be enough to convince you to start now. That being said, you never know when a new bundle might pop up at a cheaper price, and that’s up to you to decide if it’s worth it.

About the author