All new outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask and how to get them

Who doesn’t want to look fresh? Even in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, looking your best is something every player should strive to do and thanks to The Teal Mask DLC there are a few new options to spice things up.

Yes, this DLC doesn’t just include new Pokémon but it also includes new outfits so you can about your journey rocking something different from those tattered old clothes you wore in Paldea.

If you’re in the market for something new, here is a look at all of the new items courtesy of the expansion and how you can get them.

All outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Here are the new outfits in The Teal Mask. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The following items are either unlocked by pre-ordering the DLC or very early during your adventures in Kitakami. None of them require any extra effort than simply playing through the game’s story and can be accessed from the Outfit menu by pressing left on your D-Pad.

Clothes

New Spring Uniform

New Summer Uniform

New Autumn Uniform

New Winter Uniform

Festival Jinbei

Socks

School Socks

School Tights

Shoes

School Loafers

Festival Sandals

Gloves

New School Gloves

Backpacks

New School Backpack

Festival Clinch Bag

Hats

School Helmet

New School Hat

How to get Festival Jinbei (Flashy) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Here’s how to get the Festival Jinbei (Flashy) in The Teal Mask. Video by Dot Esports.

The last outfit you can get in the new DLC The Teal Mask is the most tricky to acquire and it will cost you a lot of Pokedollars.

Once you complete the DLC’s story, simply head to Kitakami Hall and speak to the caretaker. He will ask you to help restore the monument which will cost a whopping 1,000,000 Pokedollars. After paying this massive donation you’ll see a cutscene showcasing the newly fixed monument and receive the Festival Jinbei (Flashy) as a reward.

Related How to start Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

For those like me who couldn’t believe what they were hearing when told about this, we’ve included a video above to show you how it’s done.

All new accessories for sale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Here is the Mask Vendor in Kitakami Hall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are plenty of accessories to score during your time in Kitakami. The following items are all sold from the Mask Vendor at Kitakami Hall.

Masks

Ogre Mask

Okidogi Mask

Munkidori Mask

Fezandipiti Mask

Eevee Mask

Pikachu Mask

Glasses

Joke Glasses (Dipplin)

Joke Glasses (Pikachu)

Joke Glasses (Eevee)

Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)

Joke Glasses (Clefairy)

Rotom Phone

Tera Fire Case

Tera Water Case

Tera Grass Case

Poke Ball Case (Purple)

Poke Ball Case (Blue)

Poke Ball Case (Green)

Poke Ball Case (Yellow)

Poke Ball Case (Red)

Okidogi Case

Munkidori Case

Fezandipiti Case

About the author