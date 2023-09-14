All new outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask and how to get them

It's time to accessorize.

Pokémon trainer with Snorlax in new The Teal Mask outfit
Who doesn’t want to look fresh? Even in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, looking your best is something every player should strive to do and thanks to The Teal Mask DLC there are a few new options to spice things up.

Yes, this DLC doesn’t just include new Pokémon but it also includes new outfits so you can about your journey rocking something different from those tattered old clothes you wore in Paldea.

If you’re in the market for something new, here is a look at all of the new items courtesy of the expansion and how you can get them.

All outfits in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

New The Teal Mask outfits
The following items are either unlocked by pre-ordering the DLC or very early during your adventures in Kitakami. None of them require any extra effort than simply playing through the game’s story and can be accessed from the Outfit menu by pressing left on your D-Pad.

Clothes

  • New Spring Uniform
  • New Summer Uniform
  • New Autumn Uniform
  • New Winter Uniform
  • Festival Jinbei

Socks

  • School Socks
  • School Tights

Shoes

  • School Loafers
  • Festival Sandals

Gloves

  • New School Gloves

Backpacks

  • New School Backpack
  • Festival Clinch Bag

Hats

  • School Helmet
  • New School Hat

How to get Festival Jinbei (Flashy) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Here’s how to get the Festival Jinbei (Flashy) in The Teal Mask. Video by Dot Esports.

The last outfit you can get in the new DLC The Teal Mask is the most tricky to acquire and it will cost you a lot of Pokedollars.

Once you complete the DLC’s story, simply head to Kitakami Hall and speak to the caretaker. He will ask you to help restore the monument which will cost a whopping 1,000,000 Pokedollars. After paying this massive donation you’ll see a cutscene showcasing the newly fixed monument and receive the Festival Jinbei (Flashy) as a reward.

For those like me who couldn’t believe what they were hearing when told about this, we’ve included a video above to show you how it’s done.

All new accessories for sale in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Streetside Mask Vendor in Pokemon
There are plenty of accessories to score during your time in Kitakami. The following items are all sold from the Mask Vendor at Kitakami Hall.

Masks

  • Ogre Mask
  • Okidogi Mask
  • Munkidori Mask
  • Fezandipiti Mask
  • Eevee Mask
  • Pikachu Mask

Glasses

  • Joke Glasses (Dipplin)
  • Joke Glasses (Pikachu)
  • Joke Glasses (Eevee)
  • Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)
  • Joke Glasses (Clefairy)

Rotom Phone

  • Tera Fire Case
  • Tera Water Case
  • Tera Grass Case
  • Poke Ball Case (Purple)
  • Poke Ball Case (Blue)
  • Poke Ball Case (Green)
  • Poke Ball Case (Yellow)
  • Poke Ball Case (Red)
  • Okidogi Case
  • Munkidori Case
  • Fezandipiti Case
