All Mega Heracross weaknesses and best counters in Pokémon Go

Mega Heracross has arrived in Pokémon Go, and you can challenge it in Mega Raids. You want to bring a handful of friends with you to take on this powerful Pokémon, and knowing its weaknesses is critical to taking it down.

Mega Heracross won’t be around for long. You want to bring the best Pokémon you can use against it, along with allies, to back you up. After you defeat it, you receive Mega Heracross energy you can use to empower a Heracross of your own to get a Mega version in Pokémon Go, giving you a wide variety of bonuses.

All Mega Heracross weaknesses in Pokémon Go

You can find Mega Heracross spawning in Mega Raids for a short time. Image via Niantic

Mega Heracross is a Bug and Fighting-type making its debut during the Bug Out 2024 event. It will be weak against Fairy, Flying, Fire, and Psychic-type moves but resistant against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks in Pokémon Go. I recommend focusing on Flying-type attacks, as Mega Heracross takes the most damage from these moves.

Even in the Mega Heracross form, it has the same weaknesses as the standard Pokémon. Because of this, Flying-type Pokémon will excel against it during the encounter. The same goes for the various attacks, which you should note to set up your party properly. These are all the attacks Mega Heracross can use in Pokémon Go.

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Counter (Fighting-type)

Earthquake (Ground-type)

Megahorn (Bug-type)

Rock Blast (Rock-type)

Struggle Bug (Bug-type)

Unfortunately, Mega Heracross does have one Rock-type move, which is super effective against Flying-type Pokémon. It’s a charged move, so it won’t use it too often during a Mega Raid, but you want to make sure you’re careful about it to ensure your team doesn’t get wiped because of Mega Heracross consistently using this attack.

The best Pokémon counters to Mega Heracross in Pokémon Go

When creating a team to battle Mega Heracross, the best Pokémon you can use are Mega Rayquaza, Staraptor, and Honchkrow.

Mega Rayquaza is a Legendary Pokémon you can catch in Pokémon Go. Although the Mega evolution of this Pokémon is preferred, the standard version works just as well as a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon. Mega Rayquaza boosts the rest of your party and allies, making their Dragon and Flying-type attacks hit harder. The best moveset to give Mega Rayquaza is the fast move Air Slash and the charged moves Dragon Ascent and Outrage.

Next, we have Staraptor, a Flying and Normal-type Pokémon. Although not as powerful as Mega Rayquaza regarding raw stats, it’s an ideal Pokémon to use in this situation. It can withstand a good amount of damage from Mega Heracross, but won’t take too much from Fighting-type moves as other Normal-type Pokémon suffer from. The best moveset is to teach it the fast move Gust and the charged moves Fly and Brave Bird.

The last Pokémon I recommend to use is Honchkrow. It’s a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon with lower defenses than the other two choices. You want to rely more on Honchkrow’s overall power, and you might benefit from using a Shadow Honchkrow if your only purpose is to deal with Mega Heracross as quickly as possible in Pokémon Go battle. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move Peck and the charged moves Sky Attack and Brave Bird.

You need to create a full team of six Pokémon to challenge Mega Heracross in Pokémon Go. These are some additional choices you can consider adding to your team.

Braviary

Enamorus

Galarian Articuno

Hisuian Braviary

Lugia

Mega Charizard

Moltres

Pidgeot

Scyther

Torandus

Yveltal

Zapdos

After defeating Mega Heracross with other players, there’s a chance to catch a standard one at the end. There’s also the chance you might encounter a Shiny Heracross, if you’re lucky.

