All Into the Wild Event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Into the Wild is an event taking place in Pokémon Go from Nov. 18 to 22, and it has some exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for trainers who find them.

You can get these tasks like regular Field Research tasks when you spin a PokéStop. If you find one, it’ll be highlighted orange with “Event” in the bottom-right corner. These tasks are themed around Toxel, a new Pokémon added in the event that can only be found in 10km Eggs.

Some of these tasks have special encounters when you complete them, but not every trainer might be interested in what Pokémon Go is hiding. So, to help you, here is every event exclusive Field Research task during Into the Wild, along with its associated rewards.

Pokémon Go Into the Wild Evert exclusive Field Research task and reward(s)

Toxel is a tricky Pokémon to track down and evolve into Toxtricity. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Tasks Potential rewards Battle in a raid 500x Stardust

or

3x Toxel Candy Battle in 3 raids Haunter Encounter

or

3x Toxel Candy XL Catch 5 Electric-type Pokémon Mareep Encounter

or

5x Poke Ball

or

3x Great Ball

or

3x Toxel Candy Catch 5 Poison-type Pokémon Gastly Encounter

or

5x Poke Ball

or

3x Great Ball

or

3x Toxel Candy Hatch an Egg 500x Stardust

or

3x Toxel Candy Hatch 3 Eggs Flaaffy Encounter

or

3x Toxel Candy XL Power up Pokémon 5 times Gulpin Encounter

or

Emolga Encounter

or

500x Stardust

Despite Toxel being the new Pokémon in the event, no Field Research tasks can get you one as an encounter. Instead, you are stuck trying to find one in 10kms. If you are lucky, you might also find a Shiny version of it.

Evolving Toxel into Toxtricity’s two forms is also pretty difficult, with trainers requiring 400 Toxel Candy to evolve it, and you can’t even decide which of the two forms you get because its evolution is entirely random. Luckily, from Nov. 23 to 24, there will be Toxtricity raids where you can fight and hopefully capture each one.

Most of the Pokémon encounters from the task are also pretty common wild spawns or available in raids, so they all feel a bit overwhelming. These tasks will also be replaced pretty quickly by Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global Field Research tasks from Nov. 23 to 24, which will almost certainly have better rewards on offer to tie in with the festivities.

