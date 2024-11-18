Forgot password
All Into the Wild Event exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There's a lot of things on offer in this Pokémon Go event, but Toxel spawns are nowhere in sight.
Adam Newell
Published: Nov 18, 2024 07:05 am

Into the Wild is an event taking place in Pokémon Go from Nov. 18 to 22, and it has some exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards for trainers who find them.

You can get these tasks like regular Field Research tasks when you spin a PokéStop. If you find one, it’ll be highlighted orange with “Event” in the bottom-right corner. These tasks are themed around Toxel, a new Pokémon added in the event that can only be found in 10km Eggs.

Some of these tasks have special encounters when you complete them, but not every trainer might be interested in what Pokémon Go is hiding. So, to help you, here is every event exclusive Field Research task during Into the Wild, along with its associated rewards.

Pokémon Go Into the Wild Evert exclusive Field Research task and reward(s)

Toxel in Pokémon Go
Toxel is a tricky Pokémon to track down and evolve into Toxtricity. Image via the Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports
TasksPotential rewards
Battle in a raid500x Stardust
or
3x Toxel Candy
Battle in 3 raidsHaunter Encounter
or
3x Toxel Candy XL
Catch 5 Electric-type PokémonMareep Encounter
or
5x Poke Ball
or
3x Great Ball
or
3x Toxel Candy
Catch 5 Poison-type PokémonGastly Encounter
or
5x Poke Ball
or
3x Great Ball
or
3x Toxel Candy
Hatch an Egg500x Stardust
or
3x Toxel Candy
Hatch 3 EggsFlaaffy Encounter
or
3x Toxel Candy XL
Power up Pokémon 5 timesGulpin Encounter
or
Emolga Encounter
or
500x Stardust

Despite Toxel being the new Pokémon in the event, no Field Research tasks can get you one as an encounter. Instead, you are stuck trying to find one in 10kms. If you are lucky, you might also find a Shiny version of it.

Evolving Toxel into Toxtricity’s two forms is also pretty difficult, with trainers requiring 400 Toxel Candy to evolve it, and you can’t even decide which of the two forms you get because its evolution is entirely random. Luckily, from Nov. 23 to 24, there will be Toxtricity raids where you can fight and hopefully capture each one.

Most of the Pokémon encounters from the task are also pretty common wild spawns or available in raids, so they all feel a bit overwhelming. These tasks will also be replaced pretty quickly by Pokémon Go Wild Area 2024: Global Field Research tasks from Nov. 23 to 24, which will almost certainly have better rewards on offer to tie in with the festivities.

