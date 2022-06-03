All increased spawns, raids, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2022

Fans are gearing up for the 2022 Pokémon Go Fest celebration which takes place June 4-5. Pokémon that don’t normally spawn in the wild will appear during the weekend of the event.

Pokémon Go Fest 2022 begins at 10am local time and concludes at 6pm each day. There will be special spawns, raids, egg hatches, and more. There is also a Special Research that leads to Shaymin, which is making its debut on the app.

Players can purchase a ticket for $14.99 from the in-game shop, or from the website that will give them access to the event. The ticket also includes a finale event which takes place August 27. Those who miss out on the June Go Fest will be able to buy finale tickets separately for $10.99.

For those who don’t want to buy a ticket, you’ll still be able to see a majority of the spawns, raids, and challenges, but any event Pokémon that are attracted by Incense will only spawn for those with a ticket. Shiny Pokémon have an increased chance of spawning for those who bought a ticket, and the Special Research for Shaymin is also exclusive to those who have a ticket for the event.

Those who did purchase a ticket will have access to the entire event, which includes rotating habitat Pokémon, Incense Pokémon, Pokémon that hatch from eggs, and Pokémon that are caught from raids. Below is a list of every single Pokémon that players can catch during the event. Pokémon that can be shiny are noted with an asterisk.

Habitat spawns

City habitat: 10am and 2pm local time

Magnemite*

Alolan Grimer*

Hitmonchan*

Baltoy*

Trash Cloak Burmy*

Bronzor*

Pidove*

Trubbish*

Gothita

Golett

Litten

Costumed Pikachu* (rare spawn)

Galarian Weezing* (rare spawn)

Plains habitat: 11am and 3pm local time

Gerafarig*

Dunsparce*

Larvitar*

Numel*

Trapinch*

Buizel*

Patrat*

Drilbur

Shelmet*

Rufflet*

Litleo*

Costumed Pikachu* (rare spawn)

Axew* (rare spawn)

Rainforest habitat: 12pm and 4pm local time

Mudkip*

Seedot*

Shroomish*

Slakoth*

Turtwig*

Chimchar*

Venipede

Karrablast*

Binacle*

Skrelp

Rowlet

Costumed Pikachu* (rare spawn)

Pancham (rare spawn)

Tundra habitat: 1pm and 5pm local time

Omanyte*

Swinub*

Wingull*

Meditite*

Wailmer*

Spheal*

Piplup*

Vanillite

Cubchoo*

Bergmite

Popplio

Costumed Pikachu* (rare spawn)

Galarian Darumaka*

Incense Pokémon

Galarian Weezing*

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown B*

Unown G*

Unown O*

Unown U*

Torkoal

Tropius

Galarian Darumaka*

Klink*

Axew*

Pancham

Event-specific raids

Day one

Costumed Pikachu*

Axew*

Datrix

Torracat

Brionne

Kyogre*

Groudon*

Day two